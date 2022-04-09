Nebraska Spring Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Nebraska’s chances of putting on the traditional Red-White Spring Game on Saturday could depend on injuries. Head coach Scott Frost is missing some players, but he’s still anxious to use the spring format to continue to iron out the issues facing a team that finished 3-9 overall, including 1-8 in the conference, last season.

The game (1:05 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Nebraska spring game online:

Nebraska Football Spring Game 2022 Preview

One of the Cornhuskers’ biggest issues from last season was a defense that gave up 30 or more points on four separate occasions. One way of putting the unit under the microscope this spring would be to make the intra-squad game offense vs. defense, something last used in 2014, according to Sports Illustrated’s Joe Hudson.

Yet, Hudson also noted how Frost would “prefer the traditional full two-team format of Reds vs. Whites, but that might not be doable because of injuries.” The list of the missing includes tight ends Travis Vokolek and Thomas Fidone II, wide receiver Chris Hickman, along with inside linebacker Luke Reimer and offensive linemen Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka, per Brian Christopherson of 247 Sports.

Reimer was the leading tackler last season, getting in on 108 stops. He was one of the few players defensive coordinator Erik Chinander could trust.

While there are also players missing on offense, there will be enough new faces to keep fans intrigued at the Memorial Stadium. Among them, cornerback Tommi Hill is one to watch after he transferred from Arizona State back in December.

Hill’s confidence has already impressed people, including Evan Bland of The Omaha World-Herald:

#Huskers cornerback Tommi Hill carries himself with obvious swag. He said he welcomes taking on the best receiver one on one. Lately he and Trey Palmer have been battling. Is Palmer the fastest guy on the team? Hill: "Nah. I am." — Evan Bland (@EvanBlandOWH) April 4, 2022

There’s even more change on offense, where Casey Thompson is expected to take the reins at quarterback. A transfer from Texas, Thompson needs to prove he’s a fit for the schemes of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who helped turn Kenny Pickett into a star for Pittsburgh last season.

Thompson threw 24 touchdowns, compared with just nine interceptions, in 2021. His arm talent makes him an upgrade over Nebraska’s 2021 starter, Adrian Martinez.

Even with Martinez under center, the Cornhuskers’ offense still managed to score 335 points, the second most in the Big Ten West. Thompson’s presence should only add to the potency of the unit.

Whipple already declared Thompson his No. 1 QB, despite the presence of fellow transfer, former Florida State signal-caller Chubba Purdy, per Eric Olson of the Associated Press.

How much each passer makes of their reps should be the central focus of this spring game, regardless of its format.