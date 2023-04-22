Nebraska Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will hold their annual Red-White spring game on Saturday, April 22 at Memorial Stadium.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 Nebraska Spring Game streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nebraska Spring Game 2023 Preview

Nebraska finished with a disappointing overall record of 4-8 last season, going 3-6 in Big Ten play. The Cornhuskers have since undergone significant changes, and the spring game will give fans their first opportunity to see first-year coach Matt Rhule, who was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers last season. Rhule had previous success improving the football standings of Temple and Baylor, so it will be interesting to see what he can do at a program as storied as Nebraska’s.

“I talked about the spring game today with the guys,” Rhule said, via Saturday Tradition. “I wanted to make sure they understand that this is not a show. … I expect them to get better until whatever time the spring game is. Whenever that is over, they can relax and that is when the coaches can relax. I expect us to go out there and accelerate and put our foot on the gas pedal this entire week. I am kind of one of those guys where I always have themes. I am just trying to push these themes on the guys of just continuously grinding.”

With last year’s starting quarterback starter Casey Thompson currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, Jeff Sims has an opportunity to make his mark in the spring game. So far, the Huskers’ new coach says he likes what he has been seeing from his squad, who are learning new schemes on both sides of the ball.

“I think we are further ahead than I thought we would be,” Rhule added. “If everything is important then nothing is important. You make an emphasis early on on ball security and on taking the ball away and everyone is doing it at a high level. Then as coaches, you watch the tape and keep correcting all these little things and sometimes forget the big things and the things we say really matters. We won’t win at the level we want to win if we turn the ball over. We will win if we don’t turn the ball over and vice versa on defense.”

Additionally, the Huskers will be honoring former head coach Frank Solich at the spring game.

Here’s a look at Nebraska’s 2023 schedule”