Nebraska vs Creighton 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Creighton looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season as they host Nebraska on Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Nebraska vs Creighton Preview

Creighton lost its first game of the season last time out in crushing fashion to Kansas, failing to force overtime after a missed free throw from Marcus Zegarowski with 2 seconds left.

“Marcus is a perfectionist, so he’s crushed,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said after the game. “I told him that I can’t feel bad because I know the work that he’s put in to prepare himself for that moment. Sometimes you prepare and you prepare and you do everything you can and it still doesn’t work out the way you want it to. He’s put in the time, he’s put in the effort to be confident in that situation. Unfortunately the last one rimmed out.”

The Bluejays now turn their attention to in-state rival Nebraska — a game that carries bragging rights regardless of the teams’ records.

“It is a big deal,” senior Damien Jefferson told The Omaha World-Herald. “It’s a pride thing, us being in the same state and having those bragging rights.”

There’s also a large amount of respect between the programs and McDermott knows his squad needs to be wary of the Cornhuskers.

“From a skill-set standpoint across the board, they’ve got guys that can handle it, drive it, shoot it,” McDermott said. “Really a lot of interchangeable parts. That presents a challenge.”

Nebraska had won two in a row before falling to Georgia Tech on Wednesday, 75-64.

“The biggest part of this game is battling through adversity, which, this group has been good at so far this season,” Nebraska skipper Fred Hoiberg said after the game. “But for the first time, I didn’t see that same togetherness. … Tonight I just saw us separate a little bit. You gotta find a way to do it. I don’t care what level you’re playing at — elementary school, college, pro. The No. 1 thing you have to do is fight through adversity and battle through the moments.

“And they did a much better job of that than we did tonight, and that’s why they won the game.”

Guard Teddy Allen leads Nebraska with 17.2 points per game. Dalano Banton is the Cornhuskers leading assists man with 5.8 per game and top rebounder at 7.2 per contest.

Creighton is a 14-point favorite for the matchup. The total is set at 150.5 points.