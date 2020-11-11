Where to Watch Netherlands vs Spain in USA

The Netherlands will host Spain in an international friendly at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam Wednesday.

Netherlands vs Spain Preview

Spain lost their most recent game, a surprising 1-0 upset courtesy of Ukraine. Spain took 21 shots on goal, while the Ukrainian side took just two, and they still came out on the short end of things. The Spanish side had possession of the ball 72 percent of the time, so the loss was a frustrating one for Luis Enrique and company.

Keeper David De Gea was heavily criticized after the loss, as he was caught out of position during the game’s lone goal. Still, Enrique is backing his goalie moving forward.

“You can always do more,” Enrique said after the loss. “But to blame [De Gea] … it’s a bad habit. We could all do more, me first of all. When you get a cake you share it, and when you get a plate of food that’s going bad, you share that too. We all could have done more.”

Enrique also said this week that using the term ‘friendly’ to describe the match is more than a tad accurate. “I have been a teammate of Frank de Boer for many years and we have a great relationship. His football idea is in line with that of Dutch football and I hope he will have a lot of success after the game against us,” the Spanish manager said.

For his part, Netherlands manager Frank De Boer suggested that considering the match is a friendly, he may get creative with his lineup at times: “You always want to do well against a country with such prestigious football” De Boer said, adding: “But it is a friendly and there are other interests, so you can let other guys who have seen little in the national team play, and that will surely happen.”

Jasper Cillessen, Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt will all miss the match due to injury for the Netherlands, while Thiago Alcantara, Ansu Fati and Rodrigo Moreno will be out for the Spanish side.

Here’s a look at the predicted lineups for both teams:

Netherlands: Tim Krul; Joel Veltman, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Hans Hateboer, Frenkie de Jong, Gini Wijnaldum, Donny van de Beek, Daley Blind; Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong

Spain: David de Gea; Jesus Navas, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Sergio Reguilon; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Sergio Canales; Adama Traore, Ferran Torres, Gerard Moreno