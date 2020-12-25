How to Watch Nets vs Celtics Christmas Game Online Without Cable

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best clash on Christmas Day as the Brooklyn Nets head to Boston to take on the Celtics.

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC, while the other NBA Christmas games will be on either ESPN or ABC.

Nets vs Celtics Preview

The Nets looked all the part of a contender in their first regular-season game with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, dismantling the Golden State Warriors 125-99 in their opener. The two stars combined for 48 points, getting first-year head coach Steve Nash the first win of his career.

“It is similar. Different, but similar,” Nash told NBA.com, comparing the coaching experience to his playing days. “Different rhythm, but similar nerves and anxiety to what I had as a player. I always felt a little nerves until I actually got out there in pregame warmups. So I feel that a little bit tonight, and that’s probably a good thing. But to be out there competing, and watching our guys play and trying to help them elevate to their best level is a lot of fun. It’s time. We need to get out there and test ourselves.”

For Durant, it was his first game in over a year, returning from a ruptured Achilles.

“I tried not to make too big a deal out of this whole thing and realize I’ve been playing this game since I was 8 years old, so just got to revert back to what I know,” Durant said.

The Nets are widely considered a top-five contender, which is something Nash and the rest of the squad have embraced.

“I know what we’re playing for and I know that we have high expectations,” said Nash before his debut. “No one’s expectations are higher than ours in our group and our facility. But it’s a journey. We’re not winning anything tonight, other than one game if we’re fortunate enough to do so. So this is the process that we have to continue to learn every day and continue to get better. So yes, we embrace the pressure because if you can’t embrace the pressure you can’t play under pressure and you’re not a championship-caliber team. That’s the process that we also have to embrace along with defining all the things we do strategically on the court is about that result that ability to face adversity, to be down, to stay together, to fight when you don’t have it some nights and to learn how to win ugly.”

The Celtics face their second tough test in a row, but can make a major statement with a win, fresh off beating the Bucks in their opener. Jayson Tatum wrapped up a 30-point night against Milwaukee with a bank-in 3-pointer to win the game with less than a second left.

“Ever since I was a kid, I always wanted to be in that position,” Tatum said after the win. “If it goes down or not, that’s what I work so hard for. You just want to be in that moment.”

The side story in the matchup between the Nets and Celtics is that Kyrie Irving is returning to Boston for the first time since departing two seasons ago. Irving used sage at the arena when the Nets played a preseason game against the Cetlics earlier this month.