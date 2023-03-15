Nevada vs ASU Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The final spot in the Round of 64 is up for grabs on Wednesday night, as Nevada and Arizona State battle it out in Dayton.

Nevada vs Arizona State Preview

The Nevada Wolf Pack (22-10, 12-6 in the Mountain West) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (22-12, 11-9 in the Pac-12) kick off March Madness in a First Four matchup at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio, with the winner earning an 11th seed and a seat in the NCAA Tournament.

The First Four features four games played prior to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Tournament. The winner of this matchup will go on to face TCU in the opening round of the tourney.

The Sun Devils are fresh from losing to eventual Pac-12 champ Arizona, 78-59, in the conference tournament. ASU shot poorly all game, hitting just 32.2% from the field and 23.1% from downtown, making 6-of-26 of its 3-point attempts. They’ll need to be better here if they want to earn a spot in the final 64.

Arizona State currently has two former Nevada players on its roster in Warren Washington and Desmond Cambridge Jr., and ASU head coach Bobby Hurley half-joked prior to the matchup that he’s going to be picking both their brains about their former team.

“They’re both great kids, hard workers,” Hurley said, via Nevada Sports Net. “Both bring different dimensions to our team. Des has brought us needed scoring. We struggled to score last year. That’s probably what held us back the most last season, and he provides instant offense and never afraid of the moment, taking big shots, making big shots. And then he gives you everything he’s got on defense, too. He’s a heck of a perimeter defender. And Warren’s just been our anchor around the basket.”

The Wolf Pack are averaging 76.2 points a game on offense, shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range. On defense, they’re allowing 66.9 points per contest.

“I would say it’s not very fun to be on to be on the bubble,” Nevada guard Jarod Lucas said about playing in the First Four. “I mean, maybe for a little bit. Obviously getting your name called, it’s big time and you kind of get that that weight off your shoulder. But it’s special. … This is a special opportunity. As a college basketball player, you always look forward to playing in March Madness and it’s always a goal.”