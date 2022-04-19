‘New Amsterdam’ Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Medical drama “New Amsterdam” is back for the back half of its fourth season, premiering on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch "New Amsterdam" live online

After a months-long hiatus, “New Amsterdam” is back to finish up its fourth season; the season has already been renewed for a 13-episode fifth and final season to air in the 2022-2023 TV season.

When we last saw the intrepid team of doctors and nurses from New Amsterdam, Max (Ryan Eggold) and Helen (Freema Agyeman) were starting a new life together in London until the death of Vijay (Anupam Kher) brought them back to New York. There, they saw that Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) was running their beloved hospital into the ground, so Max stayed in New York to try and get control away from Fuentes, while Helen went back to London to rebuild her life.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Eggold assured fans that Max and Helen are still going strong despite the distance.

“Freema is not going anywhere. If Helen goes anywhere, Max will follow. He loves her too much,” said Eggold. “Their relationship is going to face a new challenge with this distance. When they spoke at the end of [episode] 14, she kind of gives him the green light and empowers him to say, you know, you’re not going to lose me. You should stay here and fight for this hospital. And he does just that.”

He continued, “So being in New York and being in London and being separated by an ocean, I think living practically with that will be a new challenge for them. And we see that in this episode as they’re playing phone tag and trying to connect and missing each other and I think it’ll be a struggle, but I think these two characters love each other so much. I’m confident that they’re gonna figure it out.”

The first episode when the show returns is titled “All Night Long” and its description reads, “The New Amsterdam team goes out for a night of karaoke and drinking but must face the consequences at work the next day; Iggy (Tyler Labine) helps a mysterious patient confront a past trauma; Reynolds (Jocko Sims) and Dr. Malvo (Frances Turner) discuss their future; Leyla (Shiva Kalaiselvan) gives Bloom (Gina Gershon) bad news.”

Then on April 26 comes an episode titled “Unfinished Business,” whose description reads, “The New Amsterdam team continues to deal with the consequences of its big night out; Max and Helen discuss options for their future; Martin (Mike Doyle) finally learns Iggy’s secret; Bloom helps Leyla avoid a life-changing situation.”

“New Amsterdam” airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.