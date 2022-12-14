How to Watch ‘A New Diva’s Christmas Carol’ Streaming Online

Twenty-two years later, VH1 has filmed a follow-up to “A Diva’s Christmas Carol,” the popular 2000 holiday film starring Vanessa Williams. “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” premieres Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the movie on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Philo TV, which all include VH1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the three best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives

Starring Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Eva Macille, Robin Givens, Mckenzie Small and Spice Girl Mel B, “A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” is an updated version of both the 2000 film “A Diva’s Christmas Carol” starring Vanessa Williams and on the classic Charles Dickens story “A Christmas Carol.”

In this new version, a mean-spirited singer named Aphrodite (Ashanti) lands a job judging a reality singing competition show. She is later visited by three spirits who take her on a journey through her love life and Christmasses past, present and future to try and get her out of her holiday funk.

The official synopsis reads:

Aphrodite was made famous back in the day for performing THE timeless love song of the era. The song that everyone plays at their weddings, in every sappy commercial for diamonds or rings or puppies or soldiers coming home. It made her a ton of money, but Aphrodite HATES this song. She’s now the meanest judge on “Pop The Question,” but her life changes when Brianna becomes the breakthrough contestant, exuding love and purity. When Aphrodite reluctantly becomes her mentor, she does everything possible to steer her away from love and love anthems and so is visited by three spirits who take Aphrodite on a journey through love (and Christmas) past, present and future to try and shake her out of her funk and let love back in!

Idris Elba is an executive producer and he said in a statement, “Coming from the land of Charles Dickens we love a good Christmas Carol, so we’re delighted to partner with Paramount to bring you Aydrea Walden’s bang-up-to-date version with a stellar cast of Ashanti, Vivica A. Fox, Robin Givens, Eva Marcille and Mel B. From my family to yours, enjoy and happy holidays.”

In an interview with KPIX, star Fox previewed her role as one of the spirits, Bastia, saying, “It’s a wonderful adventure … Bastia to me was kind of like a combination of a lot of characters I’ve played. She’s got wiscom, she’s got strength, and she’s the backbone of the spirits.”

“A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” is part of six holiday films premiering across VH1, Comedy Central and the Paramount Network in 2022. HTe next one to premiere on VH1 is “Fuhgeddabout Christmas” starring Justina Valentine, DC Young Fly, Conceited, Vinny Guadagnino, Vincent Pastore, Renee Graziano, Perez Hilton, Teresa Giudice, Fetty Wap and Sway, with Nick Cannon. It premieres on Wednesday, December 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.

“A New Diva’s Christmas Carol” premieres Wednesday, December 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on VH1.