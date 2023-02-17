NextEra Energy 250 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series gets underway Friday night in Daytona with the NextEra Energy 250.

The race (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NextEra Energy 250 streaming live online. With all of these options, you’ll also be able to watch a live stream of the Daytona 500 (Fox) on Sunday:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NextEra Energy 250 live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NextEra Energy 250 live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NextEra Energy 250 live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NextEra Energy 250 live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NextEra Energy 250 live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NextEra Energy 250 2023 Preview

Front Row Motorsports-Ford’s Zane Smith is the reigning Truck Series Champion of the 100-lap, 250-mile race, which will kick off the Truck Series. Chase Elliott, Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger and Ty Majeski are all expected to give Smith a run for his money in his desire to repeat as champion.

There are also several first-timers scheduled to make their respective debuts in the event.

“This race is going to be super cool to get started in Daytona in front of the home crowd,” Daniel Dye, who will be making his first Truck Series start, said about the race. “You know, racing at Daytona is just one of those things that I’ve always wanted to do, and I got to do it last year in the ARCA Menards Series, but to come back and do it in the NASCAR Truck Series this year is going to be really cool. I don’t think there’s any better place to start than at Daytona, and getting to run in front of my friends and family is going to be really special.”

Rev Racing is also set to make their NCTS debut in the event with driver Nick Sanchez repping them. “I am more than ready for this next move in my career,” Sanchez said. “I feel extremely confident in my crew and the package we are bringing to Daytona. A lot of effort has gone into the off season and we are eager to get back to the track. I am grateful for the support from both Chevrolet and Gainbridge and look forward to bringing some great results in Daytona and throughout the remainder of the season.”

A total of 43 trucks will be narrowed down to 36 after Thursday’s qualifying round.

Per Sports Illustrated, “The asphalt circuit features 31-degree banking in the turns, 18 degrees in the tri-oval and a flat two-degree run on the back straightaway.”

Here’s a list of drivers slated to compete in the NextEra Energy 250:

Chase Elliott

Ben Rhodes

Corey Heim

Grant Enfinger

Ty Majeski

Zane Smith

Corey LaJoie

Christian Eckes

Matt DiBenedetto

Stewart Friesen

Carson Hocevar

Parker Kligerman

Sammy Smith

Bret Holmes

Johnny Sauter

Matt Crafton

Tyler Ankrum

Chase Purdy

Daniel Dye

Derek Kraus

Hailie Deegan

Rajah Caruth

Tanner Gray

Nick Sanchez

Colby Howard

Jason A White

Dean Thompson

Jack Wood

Clay Greenfield

Codie Rohrbaugh

Kris Wright

Spencer Boyd

Kaden Honeycutt

Lawless Alan

Travis Pastrana

Chris Hacker

Josh Reaume

Timmy Hill

Jason M White

Mason Massey

Bryan Dauzat

Todd Peck