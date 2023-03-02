NFL Combine 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The future of the NFL takes center stage at the NFL Combine as the biggest college stars test their mettle at skills/workout events in Indianapolis. Events kick off on Thursday, March 2, and go through Monday, March 6.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The combine will be televised all week on NFL Network, but if you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Combine live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

NFL Combine 2023 Preview

NFL scouts will from all 32 teams work overtime this weekend to assess college football’s brightest stars ahead of the NFL Draft.

There will be up to 319 NFL Draft prospects competing in various skill events such as the 40-yard dash and bench press. Scouts use the metrics from the events to judge the players’ potential on the field from an athleticism and technique standpoint.

Here’s a full list of the participants from NFL.com. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler highlighted the players whom scouts have arguably the highest interest in, and here’s a look at a few of his offensive prospects and defensive prospects to watch.

Offense

Anthony Richardson, quarterback, Florida

“Almost every evaluator will tell you the same thing: Seeing a quarterback move and throw in person is an important part of the evaluation, and much different than seeing it on a screen,” Brugler wrote. “Given the way the ball explodes off of his hand, Richardson has a chance to shine. Obviously, his pacing and placement will be important as well, but Richardson’s effortless velocity to drive the ball likely will stick with the NFL personnel inside Lucas Oil Stadium.”

Devon Achane, running back, Texas A&M

Brugler highlighted Achane’s speed and prowess as a track and football star before he arrived at Texas A&M. Achane will likely impress on the 40-yard dash.

“The main concern with Achane is his size; he’s listed at 185 pounds,” Brugler wrote. “How much will he weigh at the combine? Does he have the frame to comfortably carry 195-200 pounds while maintaining his special speed? We have seen sub-200-pound running backs drafted early in the past (Chris Johnson, C.J. Spiller, Jahvid Best), but very few backs crack the top 50 weighing under 190 pounds.”

Tyler Scott, wide receiver, Cincinnati

“One of ‘my guys’ in this draft class, Scott has legitimate Tyler Lockett-level potential on tape. It will be interesting to see how his testing numbers compare to those of the Seahawks’ receiver,” Brugler wrote.

Zach Harrison, edge, Ohio State

“There are several high-level size/speed athletes at this position, but Harrison is one of the freakiest,” Brugler wrote. “He is expected to measure just under 6 feet 6 and 265 pounds, with around 35 3/4-inch arms and probably the largest wingspan at the combine after his Buckeye teammate Dawand Jones. And, at that size, his over/under in the 40-yard dash probably should be set at 4.55 (!) seconds. In high school, Harrison clocked a remarkable 10.78-second 100 meters.”

Trenton Simpson, linebacker, Clemson

“Over the summer, I put a very healthy grade on Simpson because of his natural athleticism and body strength,” Brugler wrote. “His junior tape didn’t live up to the expectations. He is still figuring out how to translate his immense talent into playmaking production, but the athletic traits continue to jump off the screen.”

Christian Gonzalez, cornerback, Oregon

“Gonzalez isn’t only my top-graded cornerback, he is also my highest-ranked defender in this draft class outside of [Jalen] Carter and [Will] Anderson,” Brugler wrote. “His speed and fluidity at his size (6-2, 200) are the key reasons why he was No. 5 in my top 100 [and No. 9 back in August]. The talent is there for him to post rare numbers at the combine.”