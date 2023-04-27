NFL Draft 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft gets underway Thursday night in Kansas City.

Round 1 (Thur, 8 p.m. ET), Rounds 2-3 (Fri, 7 p.m. ET) and Rounds 3-7 (Sat, Noon ET) will all be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL Draft streaming live online:

NFL Draft 2023 Preview

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft is coming to Kansas City, Missouri. Across three days and 15 hours of coverage, ESPN, ABC, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network will be bringing fans every minute of the three-day, seven-round event.

According to the ESPN press release, “For the fifth year, ESPN and ABC will have two distinct telecasts, offering viewers multiple ways to consume the event over the first two nights, both in primetime, with Thursday, April 27 starting at 8 p.m. Eastern and Friday, April 28 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern.”

The press release continues:

ESPN’s traditional presentation will focus on the NFL teams, the prospects and how the selections will impact the play on the field. ABC, while still providing key analysis, will focus more on storytelling, giving fans a glimpse at the prospects’ backgrounds and their journeys to the NFL. On day three of the Draft, Saturday, April 29 starting at noon Eastern, ESPN’s presentation will be simulcast on ABC.

ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN social platforms will also offer coverage of all three days, with ESPN digital shows available across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and the ESPN App.

The ESPN commentator roster includes Mel Kiper Jr., Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, Chris Mortensen, Sal Paolantonio, Ed Werder, Kimberley A. Martin, Jeff Darlington, Dianna Russini, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Robert Griffin III, Sam Ponder, Laura Rutledge, Pete Thamel, David Pollack, Matt Miller, Dan Orlovsky, Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, and Marcus Spears. The ESPN radio coverage team will include Chris Canty, Mike Tannenbaum, Ian Fitzsimmons, Chris Carlin, and Jordan Reid. The ESPN Deportes team includes Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega, Sebastian M. Christensen, Miguel Pasquel and Katia Castorena.

The schedule is as follows:

Round 1 on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.

Rounds 2 & 3 on Friday, April 28 beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.

Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29 beginning at noon Eastern on ESPN with ABC simulcast, ESPN App, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes, and the NFL Network.

The top 10 pick order is:

1. Carolina Panthers

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Detroit Lions

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. Philadelphia Eagles

The 2023 NFL Draft airs live from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network.