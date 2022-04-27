How to Watch NFL Draft Online Without Cable

The NFL and Las Vegas are set to put on a show this week, as the drama and unexpected turns of the NFL Draft will be on full display from “The Entertainment Capital of the World.” The first round will kick off in primetime on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. The draft will conclude on Saturday with rounds 4-7 starting at 12 p.m. ET.

All three days of the draft will be televised on ABC, NFL Network and ESPN (ESPN2 will also have coverage on Saturday). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch every round of the 2022 NFL Draft live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t come with a free trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, or you can watch ESPN and ESPN via the “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s the cheapest streaming service with these channels, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 NFL Draft live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

NFL Draft 2022 Preview

The 2022 NFL Draft promises to be nothing short of dramatic, featuring the backdrop of the Las Vegas strip and one of the most unpredictable boards of potential selections in recent history.

A total of 262 players will be drafted over the course of three days, beginning with the first round on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET. The second and third rounds will be held on Friday night starting at 7 p.m. ET and the draft will conclude on Saturday afternoon with rounds 4-7 kicking off at 12 p.m. ET.

The site of this year’s draft will be unlike any other previous edition, with all of the pomp and circumstance of “The Entertainment Capital of the World” setting the stage for the event. The red carpet stage will be featured over water in front of the Bellagio fountains and the main stage where the players will be drafted will be about a mile away, behind the High Roller Ferris wheel and next to the Caesars Forum.

STAGE SET now that we’ve got some daylight, here is a closer look at the #NFLDraft stage in front of the @Bellagio fountains. pic.twitter.com/MxcrgxC4J1 — Ophelia Young (@OpheliaNews3LV) April 26, 2022

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first overall pick for the second consecutive year, after finishing with the league’s worst record (3-14) in 2021. The Detroit Lions, who had a come-from-behind win in the final week last season that ultimately cost them the top pick, will draft from the second position.

Adding to the unique dynamic of this year’s draft will be the fact that eight teams hold multiple picks in the first round, which will make for an interesting opening night on Thursday. The Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs own 16 of the 32 first-round picks.

Unlike the past few drafts, there is not a clear-cut top overall pick heading into the weekend. Some of the top prospects that the Jaguars are expected to choose from for the No. 1 pick are edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Travon Walker (Georgia) and offensive linemen Ikem Ekwonu (NC State) and Evan Neal (Georgia).

Hutchinson led Michigan to a College Football Playoff appearance this past season and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy award. The 21-year-old was third in the FBS with 14 sacks and had 62 tackles, including 16.5 for loss.

Walker was one of the key figures on the national champion Georgia Bulldogs’ stellar defensive unit. The 6’5, 272-pound defensive end clocked a 4.51-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, which was quicker than 12 wide receivers at the event.

Ekwonu and Neal stand out at the top of the list of offensive line prospects heading into this draft and will make an immediate impact for whichever team picks them on Thursday night.

The leading offensive weapon prospects in this year’s draft include wide receivers Jameson Williams (Alabama), Drake London (USC), Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) and Chris Olave (Ohio State), and quarterbacks Malik Willis (Liberty), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh) and Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati).

NFL Draft Order (First Round)

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. New York Giants (via Bears)

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)

10. New York Jets (via Seahawks)

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Houston Texans (via Browns)

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Dolphins)

16. New Orleans Saints (from Eagles via Colts)

17. Los Angeles Chargers

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)

19. New Orleans Saints (via Eagles)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (via Raiders)

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Green Bay Packers

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dolphins via 49ers)

30. Kansas City Chiefs

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Detroit Lions (via Rams)