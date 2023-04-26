How to Watch NFL Draft Without Cable

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft kicks off on Thursday, April 27, and will take place near Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1 (Thur, 8 p.m. ET), Rounds 2-3 (Fri, 7 p.m. ET) and Rounds 3-7 (Sat, Noon ET) will all be televised on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL Draft streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, NFL Netework and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” (includes ABC and ESPN) or “Sling Blue” (includes NFL Network) bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get 50% Off Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NFL Draft live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NFL Draft 2023 Preview

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the draft this year to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Carolina’s 2023 first- and second-round picks, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round selection. In exchange, Carolina gets to pick its quarterback of the future, which, according to a growing number of NFL insiders, is former Alabama QB Bryce Young.

“Carolina traded up from No. 9 to have a shot at Young, and the pre-draft process only strengthened the decision,” reporter David Newton said, via ESPN. “Start with Young’s processing skills that general manager Scott Fitterer called ‘over the top.’ Then there’s his leadership and proven ability to make plays when things break down. Durability due to his size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds) is the only concern, but Fitterer and coach Frank Reich repeatedly downplayed it. This from Fitterer says it all: ‘He’s just, like, chill. Nothing’s too big for him.'”

NFL draft expert Matt Miller had this to say about the talent expected to go in the first round: “The 2023 draft class is not an overly strong group outside of a few core positions: quarterback, offensive tackle and cornerback. These three positions are very good in terms of Round 1 talent but lack firepower in the subsequent rounds. In speaking with NFL scouts throughout this process, most have projected around 15 true first-round grades, which is on par with previous years.”

One difference this year is that the draft will have just 31 picks instead of the regular 32 slots because the Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick (No. 21 overall) punishment for tampering violations.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4 through 7 will take place on Saturday beginning at 12 noon ET.

Here’s a look at the draft order:

1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)

2) Houston Texans

3) Arizona Cardinals

4) Indianapolis Colts

5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)

6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)

7) Las Vegas Raiders

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

11) Tennessee Titans

12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

13) Green Bay Packers* (from New York Jets)

14) New England Patriots

15) New York Jets* (from Green Bay)

16) Washington Commanders

17) Pittsburgh Steelers

18) Detroit Lions

19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20) Seattle Seahawks

21) Los Angeles Chargers

22) Baltimore Ravens

23) Minnesota Vikings

24) Jacksonville Jaguars

25) New York Giants

26) Dallas Cowboys

27) Buffalo Bills

28) Cincinnati Bengals

29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco via Miami and Denver)

30) Philadelphia Eagles

31) Kansas City Chiefs