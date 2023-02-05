How to Watch NFL Flag Football Game Online for Free

The NFL’s 2023 Pro Bowl game will take place on Sunday, February 5 at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, and it’s slated to be a far different experience this year.

The event (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ABC are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the Pro Bowl Games:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ABC and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NFL Pro Bowl 2023 Preview

The Pro Bowl will be a flag football event this year, and it’ll be a multi-faceted one. The week leading up to the game, there are five skills challenges followed by three skills competitions with the AFC and NFC competing. The five skills challenges began on Thursday and included: Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, and the first round of Best Catch.

Sunday, the second round of the games will continue. Those games will be: Gridiron Gauntlet, the Best Catch competition, Move The Chains and Kick Tac Toe.

The flag football games will each consist of seven-on-seven matchups featuring skill players with a center available for team. The field has been shortened from 100 to 50 yards with 10-yard end zones. The games will be 20 minute long (two 10-minute halves), and the play clock will go up to 25 seconds.

Touchdowns will still be worth six points, and teams will have a choice after scoring one: They can either do a one-point conversion from the 3-yard line or a two-point conversion from the 10-yard line.

Quarterbacks for the AFC squad will all be replacements, as top vote-getters Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl), Josh Allen (injury) and Joe Burrow (injury) won’t play. Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens backup Tyler Huntley will replace them.

On the NFC side, top vote-getting QB Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing in the Super Bowl, so the squad will be led by Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions Goff will replace Hurts).

When all was said and done won after the first round of games Thursday, the AFC dominated, winning three of the first four. Thus, the AFC will enter Sunday’s games with a 9-3 lead. Carr led the way in the precision passing event, with his 31 points leading the AFC to a 71-55 win. The highlight and points for the NFC came courtesy of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who dominated the dodgeball competition.

The Pro Bowl coaches for 2023 will be Eli Manning and Peyton Manning, with Eli leading the NFC and Peyton leading the AFC. Actor and comedian Pete Davidson (NFC) and legendary rapper Snoop Dogg (AFC) will be team captains.