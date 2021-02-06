NFL Honors 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2021 NFL Honors awards show will be hosted by Steve Harvey and conducted virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will be televised on CBS at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of NFL Honors 2021 online for free. Note that you can also watch the Super Bowl on Sunday with all of these options, as the game will be on CBS.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including every NFL city

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the 2021 NFL Honors show live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65-plus other TV channels on AT&T TV. CBS is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can include any package with your 14-day free trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2021 NFL Honors show live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network (which will have pre-game coverage) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2021 NFL Honors show live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2021 NFL Honors show live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the 2021 NFL Honors show live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

NFL Honors Show 2021 Preview

This will be the 10th annual NFL Honors show, with winners selected by the Associated Press, and it’s all for a good cause. The winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will receive $250,000 to donate to the charity of their choice, while each of the other 31 nominees also gets $40,000 for charity.

“With the unprecedented nature of this year, we are excited to bring the 10th annual NFL Honors show to life in a unique format,” Mark Quenzel, NFL Senior Vice President of Programming and Production, said about the event in a press release. “We look forward to producing an unforgettable show that will celebrate the game and its brightest stars in an entertaining fashion.”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to take home the MVP Award, while Washington quarterback Alex Smith will be the unanimous pick for Comeback Player of the Year.

Here is a list of awards that will be given out throughout the evening: