NFL Honors 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Awards will go out to the best players in the NFL on Thursday, February 9, as the NFL Honors kick off.
The show (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.
That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL Honors streaming live online:
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Honors live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.
Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can your first month for half off:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Honors live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.
Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Honors live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.
Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
NFL Honors 2023 Preview
NFL Honors will commence at Symphony Hall in Phoenix as the NFL’s best gets recognized in the 12th annual event.
Emmy and Grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson will host the ceremony, which recognizes NFL players based on voting by the media. Here’s a look at the awards and the top candidates.
AP Most Valuable Player
- Josh Allen, QB, Bills
- Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Coach of the Year
- Brian Daboll, Giants
- Sean McDermott, Bills
- Doug Pederson, Jaguars
- Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
- Nick Sirianni, Eagles
Comeback Player of the Year
- Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
- Geno Smith, QB, Seaahawks
Offensive Player of the Year
- Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
- Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
- Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
Defensive Player of the Year
- Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers
- Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs
- Micah Parson, LB, Cowboys
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
- Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets
- Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions
- Tariq Woolen, CB, Seahawks
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide
- Zach Ertz, Cardinals
- Chris Lindstrom, Falcons
- Chuck Clark, Ravens
- Dion Dawkins, Bills
- Derrick Brown, Panthers
- Jaylon Johnson, Bears
- Sam Hubbard, Bengals
- Joel Bitonio, Browns
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys
- Dalton Risner, Broncos
- Jared Goff, Lions
- Aaron Jones, Packers
- Christian Kirksey, Texans
- Shaquille Leonard, Colts
- Tyler Shatley, Jaguars
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
- A.J. Cole, Raiders
- Derwin James Jr., Chargers
- Tremayne Anchrum, Rams
- Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins
- Adam Thielen, Vikings
- Lawrence Guy, Patriots
- Demario Davis, Saints
- Saquon Barkley, Giants
- Solomon Thomas, Jets
- Brandon Graham, Eagles
- Cameron Heyward, Steelers
- Arik Armstead, 49ers
- Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
- William Gholston, Buccaneers
- Derrick Henry, Titans
- Charles Leno Jr., Commanders
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- Jared Allen
- Willie Anderson
- Ronde Barber
- Dwight Freeney
- Devin Hester
- Torr Holt
- Andre Johnson
- Albert Lewis
- Darrelle Revis
- Joe Thomas
- Zach Thomas
- DeMarcus Ware
- Reggie Wayne
- Patrick WIllis
- Darren Woodson
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Ben Johnson, Lions
- DeMeco Ryans, 49ers
- Shane Steichen, Eagles
Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Maxx Crosby, Raiders
- Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
- Nick Chubb, Browns
- Aaron Jones, Packers
- Lavonte David, Buccaneers
- Calais Campbell, Jaguars
- Jerry Hughes, Bills
- Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Other awards to watch for: NFL Inspire Change Tribute, Best Moment of the Year, FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year, Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, Bud Light Celly of the Year, NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan, Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award.