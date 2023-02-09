NFL Honors 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Awards will go out to the best players in the NFL on Thursday, February 9, as the NFL Honors kick off.

The show (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That’s the best live stream option if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL Honors streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Honors live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL Network, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Honors live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL Honors live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

NFL Honors 2023 Preview

NFL Honors will commence at Symphony Hall in Phoenix as the NFL’s best gets recognized in the 12th annual event.

Emmy and Grammy award winner Kelly Clarkson will host the ceremony, which recognizes NFL players based on voting by the media. Here’s a look at the awards and the top candidates.

AP Most Valuable Player

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Coach of the Year

Brian Daboll, Giants

Sean McDermott, Bills

Doug Pederson, Jaguars

Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

Nick Sirianni, Eagles

Comeback Player of the Year

Saquon Barkley, RB, Giants

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Geno Smith, QB, Seaahawks

Offensive Player of the Year

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa, DE, 49ers

Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

Micah Parson, LB, Cowboys

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Sauce Gardner, CB, Jets

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Lions

Tariq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide

Zach Ertz, Cardinals

Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Chuck Clark, Ravens

Dion Dawkins, Bills

Derrick Brown, Panthers

Jaylon Johnson, Bears

Sam Hubbard, Bengals

Joel Bitonio, Browns

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Dalton Risner, Broncos

Jared Goff, Lions

Aaron Jones, Packers

Christian Kirksey, Texans

Shaquille Leonard, Colts

Tyler Shatley, Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

A.J. Cole, Raiders

Derwin James Jr., Chargers

Tremayne Anchrum, Rams

Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins

Adam Thielen, Vikings

Lawrence Guy, Patriots

Demario Davis, Saints

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Solomon Thomas, Jets

Brandon Graham, Eagles

Cameron Heyward, Steelers

Arik Armstead, 49ers

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

William Gholston, Buccaneers

Derrick Henry, Titans

Charles Leno Jr., Commanders

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Jared Allen

Willie Anderson

Ronde Barber

Dwight Freeney

Devin Hester

Torr Holt

Andre Johnson

Albert Lewis

Darrelle Revis

Joe Thomas

Zach Thomas

DeMarcus Ware

Reggie Wayne

Patrick WIllis

Darren Woodson

Assistant Coach of the Year

Ben Johnson, Lions

DeMeco Ryans, 49ers

Shane Steichen, Eagles

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Maxx Crosby, Raiders

Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Nick Chubb, Browns

Aaron Jones, Packers

Lavonte David, Buccaneers

Calais Campbell, Jaguars

Jerry Hughes, Bills

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Other awards to watch for: NFL Inspire Change Tribute, Best Moment of the Year, FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year, Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, Bud Light Celly of the Year, NFL Fan of the Year presented by Captain Morgan, Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award.