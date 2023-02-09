How to Watch NFL Honors Awards Show for Free

The 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony will air live on February 9, with this year’s ceremony hosted by Grammy award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson.

The show (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NFL Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV, which includes NFL Network and comes with a free trial.

That's the best live stream option if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL Honors streaming live online:

NFL Honors 2023 Preview

The show will take place at the Symphony Hall in Phoenix, and will feature a slew of current players and NFL legends. With Clarkson serving as host, it will be the first time a woman has hosted the event. Previous hosts include Alec Baldwin (2012-14), Seth Meyers (2015), Conan O’Brien (2016), Keegan-Michael Key (2017, 2022), Rob Riggle (2018) and Steve Harvey (2019-21).

As voted on by members of the Associated Press, eight major individual awards will be handed out:

MVP

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Coach of the Year

Assistant Coach of the Year

Other awards slated to be handed out include: Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Best Moment of the Year, FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year, Salute to Service Award, Bud Light Celly of the Year, Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Head & Shoulders Never Not Working Protection Play of the Year and the Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will also be announced.

Presenters scheduled to appear include: former NFL players Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis, Joe Namath, JJ Watt and Andrew Whitworth, actors and actresses Tiffany Haddish, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel McHale, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Lee Ralph, and music stars H.E.R. and Meek Mill.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is in town to play in Super Bowl 57, is the likely MVP winner. Other MVP candidates are Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, while San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa is a lock for Defensive Player of the Year. Candidates for Coach of the Year include Brian Daboll of the Buffalo Bills, Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers.

Members of the AP voting on the awards this year include: Michael Baca, Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Tom Blair, David Carr, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Christian Gonzales, Grant Gordon, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Maurice Jones-Drew, Bobby Kownack, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Scott Pioli, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Brenna White and Lance Zierlein.