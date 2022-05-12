NFL Schedule Release 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Excitement over the NFL schedule release has grown into its own show, which will air on Thursday, May 12, as the NFL announces its 2022 schedule.

While there may be leaks throughout the day, the official schedule release (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on NFL Network, ESPN2 and Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 NFL schedule release online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NFL Schedule Release 2022 Preview

Before the NFL officially releases its schedule, only a few pieces are known at this point.

A few games have been announced such as this season’s international games. Teams already know their respective opponents — just not the dates and times. The rest is just leaks — either credible or not.

The NFL will kick off its 2022 season with the Los Angeles Rams at home on September 8 with the opponent to be determined. The Rams won the Super Bowl last season at home against Cincinnati.

NFL.com lists its top 10 games for the 2022 season, with most of those dates yet to be determined. Matchups to watch for include the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bills notably face the Green Bay Packers, and the Bucs face the Rams.

Most of those teams will likely be primetime regulars. The Chiefs went to three-straight Super Bowls recently, the Bills came a coin toss shy of back-to-back AFC title games, the Packers make the NFC title game almost annually, and the Bucs won Super Bowl LV.

This year’s schedule adds a new wrinkle with Thursday Night Football games running on Amazon Prime. The league and streaming service began an 11-year contract this year.

The NFL will also increase its Christmas Day game slate this year with a triple header. There’s been 24 Christmas Day games in the NFL’s history, but generally randomly falling on that day.

Known Games for 2022

Week 1

Thursday, September 8

TBA at Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2

Thursday, September 15

Chargers at Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. ET (Amazon Prime)

Monday, September 19

Titans at Bills, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Vikings at Eagles, 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Week 4

Sunday, October 2

Vikings at Saints in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)

Chiefs at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 5

Sunday, October 9

Giants at Packers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFL Network)