NFL Skills Competition 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Top NFL players show off their skills in the NFL Skills Competition on Thursday, February 2.

The event (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NFL skills competition streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NFL skills competition live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NFL skills competition live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL skills competition live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NFL skills competition live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NFL skills competition live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NFL Skills Competition 2023 Preview

Top NFL players will compete in the NFL Skills Competition as the Pro Bowl weekend gets underway on Thursday in Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the events.

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Players compete in a dodgeball tournament split by AFC and NFC offense and defense.

AFC offensive players: Nick Chubb (Browns), Tyreek Hill (Dolphins), Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals), Josh Jacobs (Raiders), Mark Andrews (Ravens), Dawson Knox (Bills).

AFC defensive players: Myles Garrett (Browns), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), Sauce Gardner (Jets), Minkah Fitzpatrick (Steelers), Roquan Smith (Ravens), Marlon Humphrey (Ravens).

NFC offensive players: Dalvin Cook (Vikings), CeeDee Lamb (Cowboys), Saquon Barkley (Giants), George Kittle (49ers), Kyle Juszczyk (49ers), Christian McCaffrey (49ers).

NFC defensive players: Demario Davis (Saints), Jaire Alexander (Packers), Trevon Diggs (Cowboys), Micah Parsons (Cowboys), Jalen Ramsey (Rams), Tariq Woolen (Seahawks).

Lightning Round

Players compete in a three-part elimination event with water balloon tosses, catching from a JUGS machine, and aiming for buckets of water that hang above coaches’ heads.

AFC players: Quinnen Williams (Jets), Mitch Mores (Bills), Jole Bitonio (Browns), Pat Surtain II (Broncos), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Ben Jones (Titans), Jamal Agnew, (Jaguars), Justin Hardee (Jets), Bradley Chubb (Dolphins), Rodger Saffold (Bills), Matt Milano (Bills), Jeffery Simmons (Titans), Wyatt Teller (Browns), Derrick Henry (Titans), Dion Dawkins (Bills), Patrick Ricard (Ravens), Cam Heyward (Steelers), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals), Terron Armstead (Dolphins), and Xavien Howard (Dolphins).

NFC players: Frank Ragnow (Lions), Budda Baker (Cardinals), Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), Brian Burns (Panthers), KaVontae Turpin (Cowboys), Jeremy Reaves (Commanders), Penei Sewell (Lions), Cam Jordan (Saints), Terry McLaurin (Commanders), Fred Warner (49ers), Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers), Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Talanoa Hufanga (49ers), Quandre Diggs (Seahawks), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Zach Martin (Cowboys), Tyler Biadasz (Cowboys), Danielle Hunter (Vikings), Trent Williams (49ers), Elgton Jenkins (Packers).

Longest Drive

Players will drive a golf ball as far as possible. AFC competitors include Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, Jordan Poyer of the Buffalo Bills, C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, and Matt Judon of the New England Patriots. The NFC will field Jonathan Allen, Tress Way, and Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders. plus T.J. Hockenson and Za’Darius Smith of the Minnesota Vikings.

Precision Passing

Quarterbacks will go at it in one-minute accuracy drills. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tyler Huntley of the Baltimore Ravens, and Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders will compete for the AFC. Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions will represent the NFC.

Best Catch

Players will go compete to make the best catches, judged by a panel. Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Surtain II and Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs will represent the AFC. Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson will compete for the NFC.

Gridiron Gauntlet

Players race through an obstacle course.

AFC players: Joel Bitonio (Browns), Myles Garrett (Browns), Nick Chubb (Browns), Cam Heyward (Steelers), Dion Dawkins (Bills).

NFC players: Penei Sewell (Lions), Brian Burns (Panthers), Saquon Barkley (Giants), Tristan Wirfs (Buccaneers), Cam Jordan (Saints).

Kick Tac Toe

Kickers, punters, and long snappers look to place the ball just right in a large game of Tic-Tac-Toe. Justin Tucker (Ravens), A.J. Cole (Raiders), and Morgan Cox (Titans) will compete for the AFC. Jason Myers (Seahawks), Tress Way (Commanders), and Andrew DePaola (Vikings) will represent the NFC.

Move the Chains

Players will pull weight for 10 yards as fast as possible.

AFC players: Quinnen Williams (Jets), Trey Hendrickson (Bengals), Laremy Tunsil (Texans), Terron Armstead (Dolphins), Jeffrey Simmons (Titans), Maxx Crosby (Raiders), Rodger Saffold (Bills), Ben Jones (Titans), Mitch Morse (Bills), Wyatt Teller (Browns).

NFC players: Jonathan Allen (Commanders), Frank Ragnow (Lions), Chris Lindstrom (Falcons), Trent Williams (49ers), Demarcus Lawrence (Cowboys), Dexter Lawrence (Giants), Daron Payne (Commanders), Zack Martin (Cowboys), Elgton Jenkins (Packers), Tyler Bladasz (Cowboys).