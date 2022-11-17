NHK Trophy 2022: How to Watch Live in USA

The 2022 NHK Trophy, the fifth event in the International Skating Union’s grand prix of figure skating, kicks off Thursday, November 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

NHK Trophy 2022 Preview

The 2022 NHK Trophy is a senior-level international figure skating competition that this year is taking place from November 18 to November 20 in Sapporo, Japan — though because of the time difference, it will air in the United States the 17th through the 19th.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Thursday, November 17: Pairs short program (10:30 p.m. Eastern)

Friday, November 18: Women’s short program (12:50 a.m. Eastern), ice dance rhythm dance (2:15 a.m. Eastern), men’s short program (5 a.m. Eastern), pairs free program (10:05 p.m. Eastern), women’s free program (11:50 p.m. Eastern)

Saturday, November 19: Ice dance free dance (2:40 a.m. Eastern ), men’s free skate (5:30 a.m. Eastern), and the gala exhibition (11:20 p.m. Eastern)

The women who are slated to compete include:

Olga Mikutina from Austria

Eva-Lotta Kiibus from Estonia

Niina Petronkina from Estonia

Kaori Sakamoto from Japan

Rion Sumiyoshi from Japan

Seoyeon Ji from South Korea

Yelim Kim from South Korea

Seoyeong Wi from South Korea

Starr Andrews from the United States

Amber Glenn from the United States

Audrey Shin from the United States

The men who are slated to compete include:

Maurizio Zandron from Austria

Stephen Gogolev from Canada

Conrad Orzel from Canada

Adam Siao Him Fa from France

Nika Egadze from Georgia

Gabriele Frangipani from Italy

Matteo Rizzo from Italy

Kazuki Tomono from Japan

Shoma Uno from Japan

Sota Yamamoto from Japan

Junhwan Cha from South Korea

Tomoki Hiwatashi from the United States

The pairs who are competing include:

Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar from Canada

Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev from France

Irma Caldara and Riccardo Maglio from Italy

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara from Japan

Daria Daniova and Micihel Tsiba from the Netherlands

Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe from the United States

The ice dancing pairs who are competing include:

Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen from Canada

Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu from China

Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen from Finland

Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud from France

Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto from Japan

Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi from Japan

Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius from Lithuania

Madison Chock and Evan Bates from the United States

Caroline Green and Michael Parsons from the United States

Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen from the United States

