NHK Trophy 2022: How to Watch Live in USA

The 2022 NHK Trophy, the fifth event in the International Skating Union’s grand prix of figure skating, kicks off Thursday, November 17, at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
In the United States, the only televised coverage of the event will be a highlights show on NBC on Sunday, but you can watch every NHK Trophy 2022 event live on Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:
Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 NHK Trophy live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.
Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
NHK Trophy 2022 Preview
The 2022 NHK Trophy is a senior-level international figure skating competition that this year is taking place from November 18 to November 20 in Sapporo, Japan — though because of the time difference, it will air in the United States the 17th through the 19th.
The schedule of events is as follows:
Thursday, November 17: Pairs short program (10:30 p.m. Eastern)
Friday, November 18: Women’s short program (12:50 a.m. Eastern), ice dance rhythm dance (2:15 a.m. Eastern), men’s short program (5 a.m. Eastern), pairs free program (10:05 p.m. Eastern), women’s free program (11:50 p.m. Eastern)
Saturday, November 19: Ice dance free dance (2:40 a.m. Eastern ), men’s free skate (5:30 a.m. Eastern), and the gala exhibition (11:20 p.m. Eastern)
The women who are slated to compete include:
Olga Mikutina from Austria
Eva-Lotta Kiibus from Estonia
Niina Petronkina from Estonia
Kaori Sakamoto from Japan
Rion Sumiyoshi from Japan
Seoyeon Ji from South Korea
Yelim Kim from South Korea
Seoyeong Wi from South Korea
Starr Andrews from the United States
Amber Glenn from the United States
Audrey Shin from the United States
The men who are slated to compete include:
Maurizio Zandron from Austria
Stephen Gogolev from Canada
Conrad Orzel from Canada
Adam Siao Him Fa from France
Nika Egadze from Georgia
Gabriele Frangipani from Italy
Matteo Rizzo from Italy
Kazuki Tomono from Japan
Shoma Uno from Japan
Sota Yamamoto from Japan
Junhwan Cha from South Korea
Tomoki Hiwatashi from the United States
The pairs who are competing include:
Brooke McIntosh and Benjamin Mimar from Canada
Camille Kovalev and Pavel Kovalev from France
Irma Caldara and Riccardo Maglio from Italy
Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara from Japan
Daria Daniova and Micihel Tsiba from the Netherlands
Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe from the United States
The ice dancing pairs who are competing include:
Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen from Canada
Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu from China
Yuka Orihara and Juho Pirinen from Finland
Evgeniia Lopareva and Geoffrey Brissaud from France
Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto from Japan
Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi from Japan
Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius from Lithuania
Madison Chock and Evan Bates from the United States
Caroline Green and Michael Parsons from the United States
Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen from the United States
The 2022 NHK Trophy competition starts on Thursday, November 17 at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock streaming.