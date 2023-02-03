NHL Skills Competition 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The NHL All-Star Weekend faces off with the skills competition first, which begins on Friday, February 3.

The event (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the 2023 NHL skills competition streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2023 NHL skills competition live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2023 NHL skills competition live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of both the skills competition and the actual NHL All-Star Game on Saturday:

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2023 NHL skills competition live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can get your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2023 NHL skills competition live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2023 NHL skills competition live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2023 NHL skills competition live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

NHL Skills Competition 2023 Preview

The NHL’s top players will engage in various skills competitions on Friday as the NHL All-Star Weekend gets underway in Florida, which includes competition on the beach.

“It’s very nice to be on the beach and have a couple days of rest. I’m really excited because anytime you get to partake in an event like this, with the best players in the league, it’s fun to be around them and enjoy it with family and friends. It’s gonna be a great time,” Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings said via NHL.com.

Here’s a look at the competitions and competitors.

Faster Skater

Players will engage in timed skating as some of the league’s fleetest of foot take the ice. The field includes Kevin Fiala (Kings), Dylan Larkin (Red Wings), Kirill Kaprizov (Wild), Cale Makar (Avalanche), Chandler Stephenson (Golden Knights), and Andrei Svechnikov (Hurricanes).

Breakaway Challenge

Players will take their best shot on a breakaway against celebrity goaltender Roberto Luongo. Skaters include Mitchell Marner (Maple Leafs), David Pastrnak (Bruins), Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers), and the tandem of Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) and Sidney Crosby (Penguins).

Tendy Tandem

Goalies will fire pucks at each other’s goals in this competition. The shooters in this competition consist of women’s hockey stars: Alex Carpenter, Emily Clark, Hilary Knight, Rebecca, Johnston, and Sarah Nurse. Competing goaltenders include Connor Hellebuyck (Jets), Juuse Saros (Predators), Igor Shesterkin (Rangers), Stuart Skinner (Oilers), Ilya Sorokin (Islanders), Logan Thompson (Golden Knights), Linus Ullmark (Bruins), and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Lightning).

Splash Shot

Arguably the most Florida-friendly event of them all, players aim for targets on the beach and try to get their opponents dunked in water. Players include Sidney Crosby (Penguins), Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche), Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche), Cale Makar (Avalanche), Igor Shesterkin (Rangers), Adam Fox (Rangers), Brady Tkachuk (Senators), and Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers).

Accuracy Shooting

Players look to get the most accurate shots in this competition. Participants include Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Leon Draisaitl (Oilers), Kevin Hayes (Flyers), Jack Hughes (Devils), Nazem Kadri (Flames), Nikita Kucherov (Lightning), Connor McDavid (Oilers), Brock Nelson (Islanders), Artemi Panarin (Rangers), and Vladimir Tarasenko (Blues).

Pitch ‘n Puck

This competition involves players taking hockey and golf shots. Players include Johnny Gaudreau (Blue Jackets), Clayton Keller (Coyotes), Jason Robertson (Stars), Nick Suzuki (Canadiens).

Hardest Shot

The player who can fire the puck the hardest will win this competition. Participants include Rasmus Dahlin (Sabres), Seth Jones (Blackhawks), Josh Morrissey (Jets), Alex Ovechkin (Capitals), and Elias Pettersson (Canucks).