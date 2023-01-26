How to Watch ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Online for Free

WWE superstar Nikki Bella tied the knot with longtime partner, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, in August 2022 in Italy and now the nuptials are airing as a special called “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” premiering on Thursday, January 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch "Nikki Bella Says I Do" streaming live online:

‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ Preview

Nikki Bella Says I Do Official E! Trailer | E! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives! "Nikki Bella Says I Do" premieres January 26 on E! #NikkiBella #ArtemChigvintsev #EEntertainment #NikkiBellaSaysIDo SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series,… 2022-12-01T21:00:59Z

Pro wrestler Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev when they were paired together on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. She was still with John Cena at the time, but a year later, after they had broken up, she and Artem reconnected and have been together ever since.

They welcomed their son Matteo on July 31, 2020, and were married in Italy on August 27, 2022. Now their wild wedding weekend is coming to TV in the form of a four-part special called “Nikki Bella Says I Do” on E!, the network that ran “Total Bellas” for six seasons.

The E! press release for the special teases:

WWE Superstar, Nikki Bella and “Dancing with the Stars” champion, Artem Chingvintsev share all of their special moments from planning, throwing a joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration and the ultimate decision to get married in the city of lights on their four-part special event. The couple continues their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for … the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says “I do.” This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, throw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, find a wedding dress, and choose the right venue all while holding onto hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime. With Nikki’s sister, Brie, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch?

The premiere episode is titled “Run Away With Me” and its description reads, “Nikki and Artem try to plan a wedding in four weeks; Brie is appointed the maid of honor and scrambles to plan a bridal shower; Nikki finds it impossible to find a venue on such short notice; Artem hopes his Russian family can travel for the wedding.”

Then on February 2 comes episode two, titled “Pole Dancing With the Stars.” Its description reads, “With the wedding destination locked and nuptials looming, the couple faces a long to-do list with only three weeks left; Brie and Gleb set out to host a wild joint bachelor/bachelorette party in L.A. as Nikki plans a sexy surprise for Artem.”

Episodes three and four will air on February 9 and February 16.

“Nikki Bella Says I Do” premieres on Thursday, January 26 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on E!.