NKU vs Cleveland State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (22-12) and the No. 3 seed Cleveland State Vikings (21-12) will clash in the Horizon Tournament Championship on Tuesday, March 7.

The game (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch a live stream of NKU vs Cleveland State:

NKU vs Cleveland State Preview

NKU took down Youngstown State, 75-63, in the semifinals. Marques Warrick led the Norse with 22 points, while Sam Vinson scored 17 and Chris Brandon added eight points and snagged a team-high 17 rebounds in a solid overall team effort.

“We knew it would be a tough game coming in, we have a tremendous amount of respect for Youngstown State,” Northern Kentucky head coach Darrin Horn said after the win. “Our guys did the things we needed to do to play well. We were aggressive at both ends. A big factor in the game was how often we got to the free throw line and how we shot it there.”

Horn has a point. NKU made it to the charity stripe 38 times, making 28 of those attempts. The Norse also turned the ball over just three times in the win.

On the other side, the Vikings took down Milwaukee, 93-80, to punch their ticket into the finals. Junior Tristian Enaruna finished with a game-high 24 points for Cleveland State, while four other Vikings players finished in double-figures, including Tae Williams (18 points), Diontae Johnson (14 points) and Yahel Hill (11 points).

CSU took an aggressive stance out of the gate, going up early and never relinquishing the lead. The Vikings shot 49.3% from the field and they got to the line more, hitting 19 of 22 shots from the charity stripe compared to Milwaukee’s 13 free throws on 17 attempts.

“The tempo was dictated by their press, and we wanted to be aggressive against their press. The way they play, they try to wear you down,” Cleveland State head coach Daniyal Robinson said. “We took what they gave us. And we turned them over and were able to score. … We took what they gave us. And we turned them over and were able to score.”

“I’m really proud of how we came out playing together and implementing the gameplan,” Robinson added. “Everybody that came in brought something to the table.”

Cleveland State and Northern Kentucky last met on February 19, with the Vikings eking out a 64-63 victory. The Norse will have to improve their shooting if they want to come out on top in this one, as they hit just 37% of their field goal attempts and 17% of their 3-point attempts in their win in the semis. NKU has six of its last seven games against Cleveland State.