How to Watch Northern Iowa vs North Dakota Game Today

Though they both started the season with a defeat, Northern Iowa and North Dakota clash for what should be one of the best FCS games of the weekend on Saturday.

Northern Iowa vs North Dakota Preview

The Northern Iowa Panthers suffered a disappointing road loss against Air Force to open the 2022-2023 season, so they are looking to bounce back against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in week two. North Dakota also fell short in its opener, losing 24-17 against Nebraska in their week one game.

This is the first match up between these two teams since 2006. North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert told the Bismarck Tribune that he grew up watching these teams play each other.

“I was able to watch them as a kid at Memorial Stadium with former coach Terry Allen playing quarterback for Northern Iowa,” the Zeeland, N.D., native said. “So there’s a lot of history there. This will be fun to start a new relationship in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We have a lot of respect for their program. … They’re a big, physical football team. Not a man under 300 (pounds) on the offensive line. … UNI is known for being very good on defense. They’re a tough, physical football team.”

He also said of their week one loss to Nebraska, “Overall, I thought we competed hard and did some good things throughout the game. I thought we were able to handle the environment. We gained some confidence with a lot of first-time starters in the lineup.”

Overall, though, he’s just excited to start conference play.

“It’s exciting to have a league game early. You approach each game in the FCS trying to build your résumé. You only get 11 shots. That’s your guarantee,” said Schweigert. “I think the fan base, going back to the NCC days, will enjoy seeing UNI come back to town. We’re really excited to be at home and excited to prepare for a good team.”

In his own preseason interview, Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley said that his defensive side just has to do their jobs and do them well.

“Discipline … do your job, stay in tune with your job because it’s one of those games where you’re going to get hit so many times in different ways,” said Farley, adding, “It’s avoiding that adversity and when that adversity does it, and in turn it will, it’s how you withstand that adveristy and get back to your job and do it well again. That will be the whole dymamic of the game on defense.”