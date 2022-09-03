How to Watch North Dakota vs Nebraska Online for Free

After an unsuccessful trip to Dublin to start the season, Nebraska returns home to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch North Dakota vs Nebraska streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch North Dakota vs Nebraska live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch North Dakota vs Nebraska live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch North Dakota vs Nebraska live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch North Dakota vs Nebraska live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch North Dakota vs Nebraska live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

North Dakota vs Nebraska Preview

Play

Scott Frost previews Nebraska Cornhuskers football week two matchup with North Dakota | Big10 News Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost meets with the media on Thursday following practice talking North Dakota. Scott Frost previews Nebraska Cornhuskers football week two matchup with North Dakota | Big10 News The best place to find Nebraska Football and Husker recruiting videos anywhere. Please help us reach 40,000 subscribers on Youtube. 2022-09-01T18:13:59Z

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are looking to bounce back from their loss in “week zero” in Dublin, Ireland against the Northwestern Wildcats when the North Dakota Fighting Hawks come to Lincoln. The Cornhuskers are heavily favored and North Dakota is coming off a disappointing 5-6 season in 2021-2022.

In his pre-game press conference, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost told the Cornhusker faithful to not give up on this team after the loss to Northwestern. He also acknowledged that the team was just as frustrated as the fans were that they lost in week zero.

“They were frustrated. They were disappointed. But the confidence is there. I think they know what kind of team they have. It’s up to us to go out and prove it,” said Frost. “I didn’t see anything other than motivated kids out there trying to get better in practice. … All you can do is work as hard as you can and do the right things. I think our kids know that, I try to share that with the kids as much as I can. If they have a chip on their shoulder, I think that’s a good thing for us.”

He also said that they were careful coming into this week after traveling to Ireland and back, but he said it didn’t really seem to affect the team that much.

“We were intentional about how we approached this week knowing that we came off an international flight, little disruption to our sleep. Didn’t really show up with the guys, they recover fast and they approached the week

well,” said Frost.

He added later, “Anytime you lose a game, you take a hard look. You want to learn some of those lessons in a win and we weren’t able to this week, but you take a hard look at yourself and ther ewas any one of eight plays on offense and defense and special teams and coaching decisions that would’ve given us a chance to win that game. We’re all trying to fix those things.”

Finally, Frost said that home-field advantage will definitely help them out this week.

“Honestly, as good as the fans show up and support these kids, I don’t think you have to talk to [the team] about it much because they’ll feed off the energy of the crowd. We’re gonna get to be at home for a while here now and we need to make sure we play well when we’re here,” said Frost.

The North Dakota at Nebraska game kicks off Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and the Big Ten Network.