Notre Dame vs Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Alabama looks to keep rolling as a massive favorite as it takes on Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl — which is serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal game — on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Notre Dame vs Alabama Preview

Brian Kelly feels his Notre Dame belongs, despite their not so stellar track record against national powers in big games. The Fighting Irish haven’t had the best showings in recent history when it comes to big games, getting blown out in their only College Football Playoff appearance by Clemson two years ago, and also not putting up a fight against Alabama in the 2013 National Championship game 42-14.

But Kelly feels like this time is different, despite entering their College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with Alabama as a near three-touchdown underdog.

“I can’t wait to watch them play,” Kelly said of his team during his opening statement. “They’re going to perform at a high level. They’ll need to, because this is an outstanding football team — and I again want to congratulate Alabama for again being here and being a part of the playoffs. We know the challenges in front of us, but we welcome those challenges. That’s why we go to work each and every day: to put ourselves in this position.

“We’re going to keep knocking at the door. We don’t listen to the narratives about what Notre Dame can and can’t do. We’re just excited that we’re going to keep banging at this door, and we’re going to get through. We’re going to keep putting ourselves in this position. We’re excited about the opportunity that we’ve got for us tomorrow.”

Notre Dame finished the season 10-1, with their lone loss coming in the ACC championship against Clemson 34-10. Despite the loss, the Fighting Irish retained one of the playoff spots. In a perfect world for the Irish, they’d get a rubber-match with Clemson, having won a game earlier in the season against the Tigers — albeit it was without Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence under center.

“We’d love it,” Kelly said. “I mean, rubber games are what it’s all about — each team wins one, and you settle it with the rubber game. That would be a great scenario. We’ve got a great Alabama team that we’ve got to handle first.

“And that’s where our focus and energy is, and if Clemson is fortunate enough to beat Ohio State, we would love that. What’s important now for us is how we perform against Alabama. But what’s important next would be a match-up against Clemson or Ohio State. It doesn’t really matter to us. We’ll take either one of them.”

Alabama hasn’t had much to worry about this season, rolling to an 11-0 record. The Crimson Tide rank second in the nation with 49.7 points per game and are allowing just 19.5 points against. Veteran Alabama skipper Nick Saban knows his team is a large favorite, but isn’t letting it go to their heads.

“I always tell our players that they really shouldn’t listen to what people say externally and really stay focused on what you have to do internally to be able to play your best football,” Saban told reporters. I think this program is built on players being accountable to do their job at a high level and to be accountable to each other.”