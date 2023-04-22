Notre Dame Spring Game 2023 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will hold their annual Blue-Gold Spring Game on Saturday, April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame Spring Game 2023 Preview

Notre Dame will have a new starting quarterback this season. Who that is remains to be seen. Sam Hartman, who transferred over from Wake Forest with one year of eligibility remaining, and Tyler Buchner, who was named the team’s starter last year before suffering an injury to his left (non-throwing) shoulder that kept him out for the bulk of the season, are competing for the starting job.

Buchner, who will be on the Blue team, appeared in the Gator Bowl, where he was named the game’s MVP after going 18-of-33 for 273 yards passing, three passing TDs and two rushing scores. Hartman is slated to be on the Gold team, and many Notre Dame fans are excited to see what he has to offer after he threw for over 3,701 yards and 38 touchdowns for Wake Forest last year.

“The longer you can have a competition, the better, as long as it’s making each other better,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman told ESPN about his QB competition on April 14. “You want to keep it going as long as you can. We won’t name a starter until we believe there’s a clear-cut starter. Right now, it’s a great competition, and I can foresee this going into the fall.”

Expect to see freshman QB Kenny Minchey, who is on the Blue team, get significant snaps in the spring game, as well.

The Irish finished with a 9-4 mark last season, and the squad finished strong, winning nine of their final 11 games. Change will be the theme for Notre Dame this season, however, as former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left to fulfill the same role at Alabama. Last year’s tight ends coach, Gerad Parker, who served as OC at West Virginia from 2020-21, will take over as the new OC for the Irish, and he seems excited to work with his young QB room in particular.

“The developments been good,” Parker said about his QBs. “Buchner and Sam have both played at a high level. It’s great to see Minchey come out today and play some high-level reps as a guy that still should be in high school, and Steve Angeli has really showed some promise in throwing the football as well. So that’s really where it is. So all four have developed in their own way.”

