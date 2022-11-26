How to Watch Notre Dame – USC Game Online for Free

Looking to remain entrenched in the playoff picture, No. 6 USC takes on No. 15 Notre Dame in a huge rivalry game on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Colorado State vs Michigan streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colorado State vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don’t have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colorado State vs Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Colorado State vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Colorado State vs Michigan live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don’t have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Colorado State vs Michigan live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials if you don’t have that.

Colorado State vs Michigan Preview

Notre Dame got off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-2023 college football season, but the Fighting Irish have fought back to go 8-1 since then, so they bring an 8-3 record into Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles to take on the 10-1 USC Trojans. USC is favored but only by 5.5 points, so look for it to be a battle the whole way.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said in his pre-game press conference that this is a “huge rivalry” for both teams and a lot of strong feelings, especially with it being the last game of the season.

“To be a part of this rivalry for the last game of the year, there’s a lot on the line for both teams. This is a huge rivalry for us. It goes back many years, to the 1920s. There’s a different feeling about this one. I can feel it among our program and our players. I knew it last year, but this year, being at the end of the year you can really feel it,” said Freeman.

He also said that USC quarterback Caleb Williams is one of the best in the country and it’ll be hard to stop him.

“We’ve faced some really good quarterbacks this season and he’s one of the best I’ve seen. His arm strength is one thing. His decision making is another. His ability to extend plays – he’s one of the few guys I’ve seen continuously break tackles. He can make people miss, but he breaks tackles. Guys have their hands on him and he continues to stay up. That can be devastating to a defense,” said Freeman, adding, “That will be the challenge vs. Caleb Williams, as well as the coverage. We have to cover those wideouts and continue to mix up the coverages we play against them. But continue to do your job. Stay in your rush lanes. If you have an opportunity to bring him down, bring him down. … it all starts with the quarterback. Every offense I believe starts with the quarterback and the decision making, his ability to extend plays and put the ball where it needs to go. … Every position on their offense will present a challenge.”

The Notre Dame vs USC game kicks off on Saturday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ABC.