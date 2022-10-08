BYU vs Notre Dame Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

For the first time since 2013, Notre Dame and BYU will face off on the gridiron. The Irish have gotten things somewhat corrected after a rough start to the season, but they’ll get a big test in Las Vegas against No. 16 BYU.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch BYU vs Notre Dame streaming live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch BYU vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch BYU vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can also watch all of Notre Dame’s NBC games on Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch BYU vs Notre Dame live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch BYU vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch BYU vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

BYU vs Notre Dame Preview

After starting the season 0-2, Notre Dame looks to earn its third straight victory to move to 3-2 on the year. But the BYU Cougars are also looking to keep their strong start going and move to 5-1 on the season. BYU hasn’t beaten Notre Dame since 2004; Notre Dame is favored to win but only by a field goal.

The game is being held in Las Vegas, which Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman says presents a challenge, but they aren’t going to let themselves get distracted by Sin City.

““We’re not going to get out there in time to experience any of the distractions that I think Las Vegas can present,” said Freeman in his pre-game press conference (via UND.com). “We’re going to get there and be very strategic in what we do. I want them to go see Allegiant Stadium and go straight to the hotel. Have dinner, we’ll have time together and a normal meeting we have on Friday night. Then they’re going to go to bed. We have to remember our bodies are used to Eastern Standard Time, so we’re going to try to get them to bed at a decent hour and wake them up at a decent hour to get us ready for the game on Saturday.”

Freeman also said they hope to build on their road victory over North Carolina two weeks ago (Notre Dame was on a bye last week).

“I think North Carolina’s a good football team and you saw that again this Saturday with them going out and winning again [against Virginia Tech],” Freeman said. “They’re a talented football team. They’re a good football team, well-coached. But I think that’s what our identity has to be. We have to be able to run the ball. It’s not always going to be explosive and 10- to 15-yard gains, but if you’re able to move the ball with consistency and stay on track and stay in rhythm, it opens up everything in our offense and the pass game. It’s great to see.”

In his own pre-game press conference (via On3), BYU head coach Kalani Sitake praised Freeman and the team he has put together.

“A really talented team. Tons of talent, speed. And I think looking at their coach, Marcus Freeman is a great coach. He has those guys believing and playing. They’ve gone through some adversity but have seemed to get things back on track now. So I’m looking forward to a great matchup with them. We know they’re dangerous, and we don’t mind being underdogs,” said Sitake.

The BYU vs Notre Dame game kicks off Saturday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on NBC and Peacock.