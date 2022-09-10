How to Watch Notre Dame vs Marshall Online for Free

Notre Dame looks to bounce back from a Week 1 defeat when it takes on Marshall at home on Saturday.

The game (2:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Marshall vs Notre Dame streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Marshall vs Notre Dame live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Marshall vs Notre Dame live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, since you can also watch all of Notre Dame's NBC games on Peacock Premium, which currently has a limited-time offer of $1.99 per month for your first 12 months.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Marshall vs Notre Dame live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Marshall vs Notre Dame live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Marshall vs Notre Dame live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com.

Marshall vs Notre Dame Preview

After losing to Ohio State in week one — though it was considerably closer than many thought it would be — the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are returning to the home field to take on the Thundering Herd of Marshall, who notched a victory in week one against Norfolk State by a score of 55-3.

In his pre-game press conference (via Fighting Irish Wire), Marshall head coach Charles Huff said that it will be an exciting game and he’s excited to be playing in such a “historical piece” of college football.

“[What stands out is] the overall history and tradition of how Notre Dame football has been played. It’s always been played with class, it’s always been played with really good, upstanding men and coaches. I think it stands for what truly is the core of college football,” said Huff, adding, “Obviously from the outside perspective, this is a huge game. Everyone is excited. From the historical piece of it of the place we’re going, all that’s great. The reality of it is that this game has no bearing on what our ultimate goal is and our ultimate goal is to play really well in the Sun Belt. Yes, every game the goal is to win, but if you focus on just winning you’ll never get to where you want to be.”

Huff also said the Notre Dame defense is going to be tough to stop.

“When you look at them defensively, they’ve got a really good front seven. Really good. … On the back end they play with speed. Obviously, coach Freeman has done a good job of being the defensive coordinator. You can tell those guys know where they’re going and why. I told the team they are probably going to play faster than you think they are because they know where to go, they can anticipate, they’re physical, they’re tough,” said Huff.

In his own pre-game press conference (via the Idaho County Free Press), Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said that beating the spread against Ohio State was not a moral victory because the expectation was to walk away with a win.

“There’s no moral victories around here,” Freeman said of Notre Dame’s opening loss. “The expectation for us and this football program is to win every game we play, including playing the No. 2 team in the country. … We have to be better. When a team says, ‘Hey, we’re going to run the ball and try to run the clock out,’ we got to be able to step up and get a stop. We have to win the fourth quarter. We have to learn to finish.”