Notre Dame vs Stanford Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 17 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-3) head West to take on the Stanford Cardinal (3-8) on Saturday, November 25.

The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV.

Here’s how:

Notre Dame vs Stanford Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Pac-12 Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you’ve used your free trial for FuboTV and any other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Pac-12 Network is included in the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle, which is just $31 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Notre Dame vs Stanford live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Pac-12 Now app or the Pac-12 website. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Notre Dame vs Stanford Preview

The Fighting Irish are fresh from a 45-7 beat down of Wake Forest last weekend. Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman went 21-29 for 277 yards and four touchdowns. Irish running back Audric Estime added 115 yards and a score on 22 carries.

Hartman and company racked up 450 total yards in the win, and the defense did its job, holding the Demon Deacons to just 98 passing yards and 134 yards on the ground.

Notre Dame is scoring 37.5 points while netting 420.9 yards per game on offense this season. Defensively, Notre Dame has been stingy, allowing just 16.0 points per game on defense, which is ranked seventh in the nation. The Irish are giving up 275.5 yards per game.

On the other side, the Cardinal is coming off a 27-15 loss to the California Golden Bears last weekend. Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels went 18-of-35 for 188 yards passing and a touchdown. Daniels also led the team in rushing with 12 carries for 67 yards.

On the offensive side of the ball, Stanford is averaging 20.4 points and 351.1 total yards a game. Defensively, Stanford is surrendering 36 points and 456.3 total yards per game.

Notre Dame is favored by an overwhelming margin in this one (26 points). When these two teams met last season, Stanford eked out a close 16-14 win, so the expectations for the Irish are far different this year.

Notre Dame vs Stanford: What They’re Saying

“The schematic aspect to it won’t matter. The motivation to understand how important this game is will matter. I want to make sure they understand it, especially those guys that weren’t here. It’s important. Everybody gets motivation in different ways, but part of our motivation is going to be for the respect of this rivalry.” — Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

“Yeah, they’re going to be … upset about that, and come out with some fire. They want to finish the season off strong, all this kind of good stuff. But for us, I think we just have to bear down and get back to what we’re used to.” — Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels on Notre Dame avenging last year’s loss.