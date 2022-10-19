Nuggets vs Jazz Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Led by two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, the Denver Nuggets will head to Vivint Arena to take on the Utah Jazz in the season opener on October 19.

Nuggets vs Jazz Preview

The Jazz finished with an overall record of 49-33 last year (33-19 in the Western Conference), while the Nuggets finished with a 48-34 overall mark, going 29-23 in Western Conference play.

Jokic led the Nuggets in nearly every statistical category, from scoring (27.1 points per game) to rebounding (13.8 boards a game) to assists (7.9 per contest).

Both Jamal Murray, who missed the entire 2021-22 season, and Michael Porter Jr., who suffered a back injury nine games into his season last year, will return, although Murray will likely be limited, particularly considering he missed the preseason due to a hamstring issue. Prior to tearing his ACL, Murray was averaging 21 points, 4.0 points and 4.8 assists per contest, so he should provide a boost on offense once he’s back in the swing of things.

Denver also added shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason, and he should give the team a boost defensively. Expect defense and hustle to be big points of emphasis for Nuggets coach Michael Malone, who revealed his team has a new stat this year called “The Hubie.” That particular mark will be given to offensive players who shoot the ball and don’t either hit the glass for a rebound or get back on defense immediately.

“If you’re not here, or there, where the **** are you?” Malone said in reference to The Hubie, via Mike Singer of the Denver Post.

On the other side, Utah is expected to hit a rebuilding year after saying goodbye to both Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this offseason. The projected starting lineup for the Jazz could consist of several new faces and will likely feature Walker Kessler, Kelly Olynyk, Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Mike Conley. The youthful group will be led by first-year head coach Will Hardy, who replaces Quin Snyder.

“I would like to play a little bit up-tempo for sure with this group,” Hardy said. “Again, I would like us to play a style where everybody is involved. I don’t think that it would be productive for us to have one player dominate the ball with this group.”

Veteran Rudy Gay should also provide some nice depth.

In terms of injuries for this game, Utah will be without Udoka Azubuike, who’s out with an ankle/foot injury, while Denver point guard Malik Beasley is day-to-day with an ankle issue.