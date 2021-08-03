How to Watch Barack Obama HBO Documentary (2021) Online

The three-part documentary about President Barack Obama, “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union,” premieres Tuesday, August 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch “Obama” on HBO Max after it airs on HBO, but HBO Max no longer offers a free trial, so here are some other ways you can watch “Obama” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

‘Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union’ Preview





Play



Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (2021) | Official Trailer | HBO The three-part documentary, Obama: In the Pursuit of a More Perfect Union, chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama, as the country grapples with its racial history. Through the story of one man irrevocably bound to the history of a country, the documentary reflects on the country's past and present national identity.… 2021-07-21T16:00:04Z

This new three-part documentary from HBO chronicles “a president’s journey and the challenges of building a more inclusive America … as the country grapples with its racial history,” according to the HBO press release.

It continues:

Weaving together conversations with colleagues, friends and critics, and interspersed with his own speeches and news interviews, the series begins with Obama’s childhood and takes us through his perspective as the son of a white mother from Kansas and an African father, his spiritual formation by a generation of Black leaders, and his hopes for a more inclusive America. Through the story of one man irrevocably bound to the history of a country, “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” reflects on the country’s past and present national identity. With the clarity of hindsight and perspective of the last four years, “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” forms a cohesive picture of America under its first Black president. Obama’s presidency was unique in America’s history, but what was a historic step forward for the country also exposed the ever-present need to address deeply entrenched challenges around race, racial justice and our history. The series provides context, insight and critique from a wide range of participants including: author Jelani Cobb; Representative John Lewis; political consultant David Axelrod; Rev. Alvin Love; author Michael Eric Dyson; journalist Laura Washington; Rev. Jeremiah Wright; journalist Michele Norris; New Yorker editor David Remnick; Rev. Al Sharpton; professor Cornel West; politician Jesse Jackson; author Ta-Nehisi Coates; NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill; political advisor Valerie Jarrett; professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.; actor Keegan-Michael Key; former government official Shirley Sherrod; journalist David Maraniss; professor Ken Mack; speechwriter Jon Favreau; advisor Broderick Johnson; and Representative Bobby Rush.

Part one of the documentary premieres Tuesday, August 3 and it looks at Obama’s upbringing in Kansas, living and growing up in Hawaii, and his education at Columbia University and Harvard Law School.

Part two, airing Wednesday, August 4, explores his presidential run in 2008, and part three, airing Thursday, August 5, delves into the White House years and the “formidable hurdles that Obama faced trying to pass legislation in a bitterly divided Congress.”

The documentary as a whole “encapsulates the man and the president, illuminating his vision for the nation shaped from his own experiences and identity. Through today’s lens, the documentary reflects on the Obama administration with new understanding about the personal obstacles he faced and the challenging pursuit for equality in America.”

“Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union” airs August 3, 4, and 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.