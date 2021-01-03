Ohio State vs Minnesota Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 25 Minnesota Golden Gophers basketball team will host the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes at Williams Arena on Sunday.

The game starts at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of Ohio State vs Minnesota online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternate channels (for when there are multiple games on BTN) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Vidgo credentials.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Preview

The Buckeyes enjoyed their largest margin of victory of the season on Wednesday, throttling the Nebraska Cornhuskers 90-54 at home to improve to 2-2 in Big Ten play and 8-2 overall.

Chris Holtmann’s squad held Nebraska to just 28.3 percent shooting from the field.

“Tonight was a unique Big Ten game; you don’t have many that are like that,” the head coach said, according to The Associated Press. “It was a really solid performance. We were able to defend them with great purpose. Our ball movement was exceptional. That’s what we have to continue to be.

“If we were playing them again tomorrow, the game could look much different. … We played really well.”

Ohio State forward Justin Ahrens came off the bench to drop a game-high 18 points. He shot 6-of-9 from 3-point range; Nebraska combined to shoot 5-of-33 from distance.

Center Zed Key added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and a block. He logged 14 minutes off the bench.

“I felt really good,” Ahrens said, per AP. “My teammates did a great job of just finding me. Once I see one or two go through, I get a feeling. I feel like I gotta shoot it if I’m open.

“Once I see one or two go through, I’m going to keep shooting until I miss.”

The Golden Gophers are also 2-2 in conference action, having fallen to the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers 71-59 on Thursday. They dropped to 9-2 on the year.

Marcus Carr, who leads the Gophers in points per game (22.7) and assists per game (6.2), struggled to 3-of-13 shooting for 10 points, adding a game-high 7 assists.

Fellow Minnesota guard Gabe Kalscheur led the team with 15 points, though he wasn’t efficient either; he went 4-of-12 from the field and 3-of-10 from deep.

“He was attacking,” Gophers head coach Richard Pitino said of Kalscheur, according to the Star Tribune. “We’ve got to get everybody doing that. It can’t all be on Marcus. It’s got to be everybody reading what the defense gives them. And I thought Gabe was certainly trying to do that.”

Kalscheur, a junior, has struggled from distance all year. After shooting 37.2 percent from 3-point range across his first two seasons, he’s hitting just 20.7 percent of his triples in 2020-21.

“It was nice seeing it go in. I’m still not happy with my performance,” Kalscheur said, per the Star Tribune. “I feel like I played OK. Shot selection could’ve done better. I tried to play my heart out for the team to get a win, but we came up short.”