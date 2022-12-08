How to Watch Ohio State vs Minnesota Volleyball Sweet 16 Today

Ohio State takes on Minnesota in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA volleyball tournament on Thursday, December 8, in Austin, Texas.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Ohio State vs Minnesota streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN2 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option, as every remaining game of the NCAA volleyball tournament will also be simulcast on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN2 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Ohio State vs Minnesota live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Ohio State vs Minnesota Volleyball Preview

Second-seeded Minnesota (22-8) takes on No. 3 seed Ohio State in the regional semifinals on Thursday in Austin.

“I think we have proven it all season,” Ohio State coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said via The Columbus Dispatch. “And now it’s time to put our schedule to the test, and this team is ready for that. I think those battles early on in the season and early on in the Big Ten really prepared us. I don’t really know if there’s another team more prepared.

“There’s a different vibe, and I love it,” Oldenburg added.

Minnesota reached the Sweet 16 with sweeps of Southeastern Louisiana and Northern Iowa. Carter Booth led the Golden Gophers with 11 kills against Southeastern Louisiana, and Jenna Wenaas stepped up with 10 kills and 14 digs in the match. Booth had another big match against Northern Iowa with 11 blocks, and Taylor Laindfair posted 11 kills in the win.

“It’s great. I think oftentimes, it gets lost on a lot of people the idea that there are only 16 teams practicing today out of whatever it is, 300 and change. That’s a real thing,” Gophers head coach Hug McCutcheon said via FOX 9. “We don’t take it lightly, it’s a privilege to still be competing.”

Ohio State swept USC on December 3 to reach the regional semifinals. The Buckeyes tallied nine service aces in the sweep. Sarah Sue Morbitzer tallied four service aces, and Raylee Rader tallied three.

“We always talk, us seniors, about leaving a legacy,” Buckeyes senior Gabby Gonzales said via The Columbus Dispatch. “When we came here, the program wasn’t where we wanted it to be. We knew we had to make some strides to continue to make it better. (Oldenburg) always brings it up: “Leave your legacy. What are you going to leave behind for people to remember you for?”

Last time the Gophers and Buckeyes met, Minnesota came away with a 3-1 win in Columbus on November 25. The Gophers lost their first match of the season 3-0 at home against the Buckeyes on October 12.

Thursday’s match will mark the second time they’ve met in the NCAA tournament, and the first came in 2004 when the Gophers won 3-2 to reach the Final Four. For Ohio State, the Buckeyes just want to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 2004.

“We’ve been in this spot where we haven’t been past the Sweet 16,” Buckeyes senior Kylie Murr said via The Columbus Dispatch. “I want nothing more than to go out there and own the court like we did tonight and get past the Sweet 16 and get rid of this stigma that Ohio State can’t get past it.”

The Minnesota-Ohio State winner takes on the Texas-Marquette winner for the regional final on Saturday, December 10.