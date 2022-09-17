Ohio State vs Toledo Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

No. 3 Ohio State takes on in-state foe Toledo for its final non-conference matchup of the season.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Toledo vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Toledo vs Ohio State Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes look to extend their winning streak to 3-0 this season against a Toledo Rockets team that has also started 2-0 this season. The Buckeyes are favored by nearly five touchdowns, but that doesn’t mean Ohio State isn’t taking the game seriously.

In his pre-game press conference (via 247 Sports), Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that one thing he really would like to see his team improve on is getting fewer penalties.

“I would not say I am pleased,” Day said of the number of penalties they committed against Arkansas State in week two. “We have to continue to have that edge and make sure we know we are nowhere near where we need to be. It’s good we are 2-0. But we’ve got to keep growing and keep the edge to us that we have to improve each week. Certainly, the penalties are one thing. That’s one thing. We have to get that fixed. But across the board, it’s everybody and everything.”

He continued, “I don’t think it is one thing that is glaring. We could sit down and probably identify three or four things. But I think everyone has got to improve. The coaching has to get better, the execution has to get better, the pad level has to get better. The only way to do that is to practice and then you are tested on Saturday every weekend. And, again, that is regardless of the opponent.”

Day also praised Toledo and their head coach Jason Candle, whom he knows well off the field.

“I know him pretty well. He is a very, very good coach. He and I spent some time together during (youth) camps and in the coaching circles, and he’s very, very good coach. You can tell his teams are always prepared. He’s got a good team again this year,” said Day. “So it was look back to last year that when they were that they played in South Bend. With the transfer portal, they’ve added some nice pieces. So he runs a great program, and he’s got some good players. He’s got a really good staff.”

Finally, Day also said that he is trying to drive it home with his team that they have to show up regardless of their opponent. There are no days off.

“I tried to explain the other day, if you go out and maybe listen to the best pianist in America, you wouldn’t go to a bar and expect them to be terrible and taking the night off. Or if they’re playing them at Madison Square Garden, all of a sudden, it changes. It’s the same way with us. Like, it doesn’t matter what the stage is, doesn’t matter what’s going on, we only have 12 regular season games,” said Day. “And in football, the rest of the stuff that goes on doesn’t mean anything. What matters is when you play in that game. And that’s where the competitive stamina focus has been in the offseason and continues to be moving forward. So we did some good things last week, but we still got a long way to go.”

The Toledo vs Ohio State game kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern on FOX.