How to Watch Ohio State vs Arkansas State Online for Free

After a huge win over Notre Dame to start the season, No. 2 Ohio State gets a bit of an easier test on Saturday against Arkansas State.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include BTN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Arkansas State vs Ohio State streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network, the BTN alternates (an overflow channel for when multiple games on BTN overlap) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Big Ten Network is included in “Choice” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Arkansas State vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 50-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Arkansas State vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Big Ten Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Arkansas State vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Compatible devices for the Vidgo app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

Arkansas State vs Ohio State Preview

After taking care of Notre Dame in week one, the Buckeyes should have no trouble with the Red Wolves, who are coming off a season where they notched just two victories. Ohio State is favored by nearly 45 points.

In their pre-game press conference (via KAIT 8), the Arkansas State players said they are excited for this opportunity and head coach Butch Jones said that you can’t be “mesmerized” by playing a premier program like Ohio State.

“The only thing that matters right now is our preparation, which starts today,” said JOnes. “And we talk about taking pride in your preparation, and that’s what teams do when you learn how to win on the road. It starts in your preparation every single day. You can’t be mesmerized by the uniforms, the stadium, the crowd noise, all that. You have to be able to have a mindset to manage your business, and control the things that you can control.”

“A lot of people don’t know this, but my first college game ever was at Ohio State (2018 – Oregon State),” said wide receiver Champ Flemings. “That was kind of my introduction to college football. So it’s nothing new to me. Me personally, it’s just another game. I’m not too worried about the crowd noise or the hundred thousand people, whoever is in the other color jersey, it doesn’t make too much of a difference to me. I’ve played against big time opponents.”

“There’s a lot of guys that really look forward to it,” added defensive lineman TW Ayers. “Because it’s one of the few times every year that you get to kinda compare yourself and see where you are, just compared to all these guys that you see on TV. And you hear them talk about all these big name guys that get media attention. So I think a lot of guys look forward to it every year. Getting a chance to stack themselves up against em, and see what they can do. And have that opportunity to put their name on the map.”

In his own press conference (via 247 Sports), Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that the Notre Dame win was a huge relief, but they have to maintain that level week in and week out.

“That was a great start,” Day said. “I think that when we talked about this leading up to the game, that’s the start we were looking for, for sure. And I think the combination the experience, and then the scheme, and everybody coming together, watching the film, they played really hard. They played fast, they played decisive, similar to the way that we were talking about them leading up to the game. So it was a good first start. But that just means we can do it. Now we’ve got to bring it every week.”