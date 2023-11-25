Ohio State vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The biggest and most storied rivalry in college football is back, as the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0) head to Ann Arbor to face the No. 3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (11-0) on Saturday, November 25.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Ohio State vs Michigan Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Ohio State vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Ohio State vs Michigan live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Ohio State vs Michigan live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Ohio State vs Michigan 2023 Preview

With Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh still serving a suspension doled out by the NCAA, the pressure is on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who has lost the previous two games to the Wolverines.

Ohio State is coming off a 37-3 trouncing of the Minnesota Golden Gophers last weekend. Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord went 20-30 for 212 yards and two TDs, and he had help from running back TreVeyon Henderson, who finished with 146 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Buckeyes are putting up 33.6 points per game on the offensive side. Defensively, Ohio State is allowing 9.3 points per game. That’s good enough to be ranked second in the nation. Guess who’s first?

The Wolverines are averaging 38.3 points and 399.6 yards per game on offense. Defensively, Michigan boasts the nation’s top ‘D,’ giving up just 9.0 points per contest.

Michigan is fresh from a 31-24 win over Maryland last weekend. Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy struggled a bit, completing 12 of 23 passes for 141 yards and an interception. Michigan’s star running back Blake Corum picked up the slack, though.

Corum finished with 94 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. The Wolverines defense also contributed, forcing three Terrapins turnovers.

In addition to bragging rights, there is a ton at stake in this game. The winner of this matchup will head to Indianapolis to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship. Over the last 30 years, Ohio State holds an 18-10 edge in the rivalry against Michigan.

Ohio State vs Michigan: What They’re Saying

“Not that it’s easy, but the only thing that matters is this game, is this team, is preparing — the rest of it doesn’t matter. So that’s what we have to do. We have got to stay disciplined enough to focus on that. Every year you learn more and more about this game and the preparation for it. So we’re not going to let any of that stuff get in our way. In terms of distractions, we’re just going to focus on this team this season and preparing the best we possibly can.” — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day on the upcoming game against Michigan.

“We all know what time it is. Once this game was over, we knew where our attention was gonna go. It feels great to be a part of this kind of game, you know, coming into the game undefeated with everything going on, you know, just showing how this team’s able to face adversity, work through adversity. Keep that one-track mind that we’ve been preaching all year. Just being able to be here at this point, it’s a great feeling.” — Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett on the rivalry.