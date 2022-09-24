Ohio State vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

After rolling through their non-conference schedule in pretty easy fashion, No. 3 Ohio State opens up Big Ten play at home against Wisconsin on Saturday. The Buckeyes have won this matchup eight times in a row, though they haven’t actually met since 2019.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include ABC in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials if you don't have that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials if you don't have that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials if you don't have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials if you don't have that.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in a few markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Wisconsin vs Ohio State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game (labeled as ESPN3) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You'll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials if you don't have that.

Wisconsin vs Ohio State Preview

Wisconsin has struggled so far this season despite a 2-1 start, the Badgers lost to Washington St at home 17-14 two weeks ago. While Ohio St got off to a slow start in their opener against Notre Dame it’s been smooth sailing since as they’ve blown out Arkansas St and Toledo.

As usual, the Badgers’ offense has been led by their rushing attack as they’ve racked up 655 yards through three games. Braelon Allen has led the way with 332 yards and five touchdowns, while Chez Mellusi has also added 163 yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has been steady this season passing for 697 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions while also completing 71% of his passes. While those are fine numbers there are still questions about how much of a threat the passing game can be.

The Badgers have a trio of receivers with over 100 yards receiving in Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell, and Clay Cundiff. The question though is if the Wisconsin pass game can complement the run game.

On defense, Wisconsin has been solid again as they’ve only eight points per game so far this season. They’ve also held opponents to just 246 yards per game so far.

The Ohio State offense has been on fire in their last two games and is now averaging 47.7 points per game so far this season. The Buckeye offense has also piled up an average of 565.33 yards per game.

C.J. Stroud has looked the part of a Heisman contender passing for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns with no interceptions. The receiver group has been led by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Harrison has grabbed 18 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns, while Egbuka has reeled in 20 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. The Ohio State rushing attack has also been strong with already 621 yards on the season.

Miyan Williams and Treveyon Henderson have formed a solid one-two punch with both averaging at least 6.5 yards per carry. Henderson has also scored three touchdowns.

The Buckeye defense appears to be improved this season as they’ve held opponents to 14.33 points per game so far. They’ve also only allowed 278.7 yards per contest.

The Badgers’ rushing attack is formidable and they’ll likely use it to play keep away and keep the Ohio State offense off the field. If Wisconsin can do that then things could get interesting in Colombus.