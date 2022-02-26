How to Watch OK State vs Oklahoma Game Today for Free

Oklahoma State (13-14) and Oklahoma (14-14) meet in a key Big 12 Conference rivalry game on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma online:

Oklahoma State vs Oklahoma Preview

Oklahoma State recently gave defending national champion No. 10 Baylor all it can handle in a 66-64 loss on Monday, February 21. OSU feel on a game-winning shot by Baylor’s James Akinjo.

The Cowboys will look to bounce back in facing rival Oklahoma on Saturday and shot a playing spoiler again. OSU, which can’t play in the NCAA Tournament due to sanctions, beat the Sooners 64-55 in their last meeting on Feb. 5.

“Obviously, we all love to beat every team in the Big 12 we play,” OSU’s Kalib Boone said according to The Associated Press. “It means something. But when it’s time to play little brother, you’ve just — it’s time to beat up little brother.”

Oklahoma has fading tournament hopes at 14-14, which will likely require a Big 12 tournament title to get into The Big Dance. The Sooners haven’t fared well of late against the Big 12’s finest. Coming into Saturday’s game, the Sooners have a four-game skid in losses to No. 8 Kansas, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 20 Texas, and an 18-win Iowa State squad.

“We have to look for consistency and play to your strengths,” Sooners head coach Porter Moser said according to The Norman Transcript’s Jesse Crittenden. “Don’t try to do things that you’re not capable of doing. That comes from wanting it so bad. Some want to do it and do things that aren’t capable.”

OSU has seen some success against the Big 12’s best. That includes a wins over Texas on Jan. 8 and Baylor on Jan. 15. Cowboys guard Bryce Williams, who averages nine points and 3.4 assists per game, has been a big part of that success.

“I don’t want to look like everybody else, not even just on the court,” Williams said per Jacob Unruh of The Oklahoman. “Regular life, I don’t want to look like nobody else or be nobody else. I try to be a leader, not no follower.”