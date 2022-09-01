OK State vs CMU Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys will kick off their 2022 college football season when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday, September 1.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Central Michigan vs Oklahoma State streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Oklahoma State live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Central Michigan vs Oklahoma State live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox and FS1, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Oklahoma State live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Central Michigan vs Oklahoma State live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Central Michigan vs Oklahoma State live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

OK State vs CMU Preview

The refs screwed OSU so bad, gave CMU an untimed down, and this happened. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/oeBIYLWI1e — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) September 10, 2016

The Central Michigan Chippewas are coming into Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma as 21-point underdogs in their season opener against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Chippewas and coach Jim McElwain are coming off a 9-4 season, while the Cowboys and head coach Mike Gundy are coming back after a very strong 12-2 season where they finished in 7th in the final Associated Press poll.

The Chippewas do come into the game averaging more points per game and more passing yards per game, though they play in the MAC West and not a Power 5 conference. But the Chippewas are definitely looking to pull off a repeat of 2016 when CMU’s Cooper Rush lobbed a last-minute Hail Mary pass to Jesse Kroll, who then lateraled it to receiver Corey Willis for a touchdown and the Chippewas defeated the Cowboys 30-27 in Stillwater. It was Central Michigan’s first win over a Top 25 team since 1991.

However, after the game, referee Tim O’Dey said that they never should have allowed the Chippewas to have that final play after the intentional grounding call on the Sooners’ fourth-down play before, according to M Live.

“There’s a rule that says that the game cannot end on an accepted live ball foul,” O’Dey said. “That’s the rule. There’s an exception to the rule that says if enforcement of the foul involves a loss of down, then that brings the game to an end.

“So in that situation, we’ve had the opportunity to run it back through our hierarchy, which includes the national rules editor [Rogers Redding], and he confirmed that should have been a loss of down and the end of the game at that point, so that extension should not have happened.”

Following the Chippewas’ controversial win, Gundy released the following statement:

I’m disappointed in myself that I called a play that could have been interpreted as intentional grounding. That play has been in our playbook for 12 years now and intentional grounding and an untimed down after the last play of the game never even crossed my mind. Of course in hindsight, I wish I would have done it differently, but in the big picture, the game should have been over. While I’m disappointed in myself, I am also disappointed that we had 10 rules officials who didn’t properly apply the rule. I give credit to Central Michigan for coming up with a great play and executing it as well as they did. My reason for reaching out to you with this statement is this – we have another game on Saturday and letting the end of the Central Michigan game linger into this week would not help our team in any way. I want this to be our final official comment on the end of the Central Michigan game, so we can close the book on it and move forward to Pittsburgh. In our program, we talk all the time about controlling the things we can control and not getting caught up in the things we can’t control. We can control how we focus on and prepare for Pittsburgh. We can’t control the decisions that were made Saturday, so I do not believe it benefits our coaches or players to dwell on them and re-hash them beyond what we already did during post-game interviews, the comments that our athletic director made yesterday and now with this statement from me today.

The 2022 matchup between the Cowboys and Chippewas kicks off on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern on FS1. Announcer Justin Kutcher and analyst Petros Papadakis will be calling the game.