How to Watch Oklahoma vs LSU Gymnastics Today

The No. 10 ranked LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team will host the No. 1 ranked Oklahoma Sooners at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Monday, January 16.

The meet (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2



Oklahoma vs LSU Gymnastics 2023 Preview

The Sooners are fresh from a dominant debut, earning the highest mark in the nation (197.925) while winning the Super 16 meet in Las Vegas last weekend. Sophomore Jordan Bowers scored 9.975 on vault, the highest score in the country, while freshman Faith Torrez tied for the nation’s top floor score (9.950) contributing to a dominant performance at the meet against the likes of No. 6-ranked Auburn, No. 4 Michigan and No. 16 UCLA.

“My team knows they won last year. I can’t erase that out of their heads, even though that’s the mentality,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said after his squad’s victory. “But I do think after five championships, we’ve learned how to handle it a little differently. After that first one, I would say there was a lot of celebrating, maybe even some relaxing and some relief. ‘We finally did it.’ Something we’ve been striving for for so long. It is a different challenge than it is for someone coming off third (place) or fifth. Our theme this year is ‘driven’ because we wanted them to remember that we’re still striving for things.”

“This team has so much talent,” Oklahoma senior Allie Stern added. “We didn’t lose that many athletes last year and we’re only building up. We have so much depth and we’re ready to showcase all of it.”

On the other side, LSU is fresh from close losses at the hands of Utah, who won by half a point — 197.275 to 196.725 — before falling to No. 12 Kentucky on Friday night (196.575-197.125).

“That was a solid start,” Tigers head coach Jay Clark said after the loss to Utah. “The difference in the meet was that we walked on almost all of our landings throughout the meet, and they didn’t. We can land better than that. I’m proud of the fight and the fact that we can go on the road and not fall. It’s a baseline start and we came very close to doing what we wanted to do, and now we’re going to move on to the next and focus on getting better.”

When LSU fell again to Kentucky, however, it lost two key players to injury: Kiya Johnson suffered what is likely a season-ending achilles injury and Bryce Wilson missed the balance beam, injuring her head in the process. The Tigers will be shorthanded without them both against the Sooners.

“Tough night losing Kiya and Bryce, but we have to keep moving forward and keep fighting,” Clark said after the loss to Kentucky. “I’m proud of the leadership and fight we had to the finish, but now we have got to have some people step up.”