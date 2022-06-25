Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Baseball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oklahoma and Ole Miss vie for the College World Series title in a best-of-three game series in Omaha, which begins on Saturday, June 25.

All the games will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Ole Miss online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Oklahoma vs Ole Miss Preview

Oklahoma could make it a sweep for the softball and baseball NCAA Division I titles, but Ole Miss will look to keep the baseball national championship in Mississippi.

Sooners head coach Skip Johnson recently quipped that he would take some talent from the women’s softball team that won the Women’s College World Series earlier in June. That Sooners squad dominated the field with 50-plus wins on the way to back-to-back titles.

“I’ll take the center fielder,” Johnson said via Sports Illustrated’s All Sooners. “If we could bring their center fielder to play for us — and the girl that hits all the home runs.”

Oklahoma baseball has fared well at Omaha without any reinforcements. Tanner Tredaway leads the team in batting with a .379 average, and he has nine home runs and 65 RBI. Peyton Graham has a .344 average with 20 home runs and 71 RBI.

Trevin Michael leads the Sooners pitching staff with a 2.66 ERA and 10 saves. He also has a 4-1 record when called upon to win the game.

Oklahoma can score but can also get the job done winning low-scoring games.

“Well, just trying to win pitches. That’s the biggest thing,” Johnson told the media via 247Sports.com’s OU Insider. “If it’s hitting a home run, moving a guy over or throwing a quality strike or a quality breaking ball or making a play in the middle of the field or diving over — whatever it means, those guys are going to do what they can to win a baseball game and to win that pitch. We talk about winning pitch and being present and being in the moment on that pitch.”

If Ole Miss can get past the Sooners, it will mark back-to-back titles for the state. Mississippi State won it all in 2021.

“This is what we do for a living, and it’s great,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said via the Clarion Ledger’s Nick Suss. “We’re so blessed to do it. But it’s not easy, and it’s a lot of hard hours. And we’ve talked so much about (the struggles) this year, that’s our year too. To get to this moment is pretty cool in our occupation.”

Justin Bench leads the Rebels in batting with a .316 average, and he has 40 home runs and 18 extra base hits. Tim Elko has a .294 average with 23 home runs and 74 RBI.

Elliott Hunter leads the Ole Miss pitching staff with a 2.70 ERA. He has a 5-3 record overall and 96 strikeouts.

Bianco has confidence that his staff will make things tough for the Sooners’ lineup.