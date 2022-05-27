How to Watch Oklahoma St vs Clemson Softball Super Regional Online

Oklahoma State and Clemson meet in the Super Regionals, beginning on Thursday, May 26.

Game 1 (Thursday, 9:30 p.m. ET) and Game 2 (Friday, 9 p.m. ET) will both be televised on ESPN2, while Game 3 (if necessary) will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every game of the Oklahoma State vs Clemson super regional online:

Oklahoma St vs Clemson Super Regional Preview

Oklahoma State (44-12) and Clemson (42-15) vie for a spot in the Women’s College World Series during the Super Regionals on Thursday through Saturday (if necessary) in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

OSU seeks a return to the WCWS and fourth overall trip. The Cowboys notably have never lost a Super Regional series, and expectations remain high in Stillwater.

“Winning is hard, and I learned that from a guy named Bob Stoops, OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski said via the Stillwater News Press. “When he started taking pictures after big games and he used to make some other schools in the conference mad. He’s like, ‘I don’t really care what those guys think. What I care about is that we celebrate wins. It’s a big deal, winning is really hard.”

OSU’s postseason experience doesn’t intimidate Clemson, making its second tournament appearance.

“I think really, just staying focused on our side and not really worry about who we are playing,” Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo said via Sports Illustrated’s All Clemson. “We have been in big games like this before. So, trying not to make the game bigger than it is and just going out and playing our game. Rather than looking at our opponent and saying, ‘Oh! They can do this, and they can do that.’ Well, we can do it and we are going to do it better.”

OSU has been tough all season, which includes a win over top-ranked defending national champion Oklahoma. The Cowboys can hit big with 62 home runs and shut down batters with a 1.89 ERA.

Clemson swept through its regional and won nine of its last 10 games. The Tigers have faced some of the nation’s best, coming up short against defending national runner-up Florida State most recently in the ACC title game.