How to Watch Oklahoma vs Texas Softball Online for Free

Oklahoma meets Texas for the NCAA softball title in the Women’s College World Series this week.

Game 1 (Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN, Game 2 (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2, and if necessary, Game 3 (Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Texas softball online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN and ESPN2, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Oklahoma vs Texas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way (except for the games on ABC, which don’t require a cable log-in), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Oklahoma vs Texas Softball Preview

Oklahoma faces Texas for the national championship in the Women’s College World Series, which continues Wednesday and potentially runs through Friday.

The Sooners (57-3) have dominated almost everyone this season but face one of the few teams that managed to beat them. Texas (47-20-1) did that in a 4-2 victory on April 16. Otherwise, the Sooners have a 3-1 record against the Longhorns this season.

Despite that, the Longhorns came into the tournament unseeded.

“It’s crazy,” Texas pitcher Estelle Czech said via ESPN. “It’s mind-boggling. And I wouldn’t want to go through it with anyone else. Our pitching staff is stacked. Our hitting is stacked. Defense is stacked. We’re so hyped. No one thought that we would be here, but we proved everyone wrong, and we’re going to play very hard.”

Texas celebrated the April 14 win over the Sooners with a Gatorade bath for pitcher Hailey Dolcini, who held Oklahoma to a pair of runs on two hits.

“We learned a lot from this game, in many ways,” Gasso said via Oklahoma Athletics after the loss. “We learned a lot from this entire series, in ways that will make us better.”

“To be realistic, we weren’t going to go undefeated through the season. It was just a matter of time,” Gasso added. “We got outplayed, and that’s exactly why we have our first loss. They earned it. They played well, their pitcher was fantastic and they did everything right. That’s what it came down to.”

“We take this back to Norman and we refine and we get better,” Gasso continued. “That’s what you do with losses. There were no breakdowns in the locker room, whatsoever. It’s understanding that we need to fine-tune a lot of things as we go forward.”