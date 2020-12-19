Oklahoma vs Iowa State 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 6 ranked Iowa State Cyclones will get a taste of their first-ever Big 12 Championship when they take on the No. 10 ranked Oklahoma Sooners at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at Noon ET and will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Iowa State online for free:

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Preview

The Sooners have won six straight, and they will be making their fourth consecutive appearance in the Big 12 championship game. This will be the second meeting between these two teams this season. Iowa State won 37-30 on October 3, in a slugfest of a game that came down to the final quarter. Oklahoma has averaged 46.6 points per game since that loss, and despite its recent success, the team knows what awaits in Iowa State.

“We know the challenge in front of us,” OU head coach Lincoln Riley said at his weekly press conference. “An Iowa State team that has played well all season. They’re playing very well as of late. We’ve talked at length about our respect level for them … A really strong football team on all three sides of the ball. A lot of tremendous players, a lot of future NFL players on this roster right now that have played at a high level the majority of the year.”

Riley isn’t wrong. Cyclones running back Breece Hall has been arguably the best back in the nation this season, rushing for 1,357 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He’ll be going up against an Iowa State defense that is allowing 21.3 points a game, which is 27th in the nation.

Hall had 139 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in their last meeting in October, and Iowa State will likely lean heavily on him again. Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy has had a solid season, completing 59.6 percent of his passes while tossing 17 touchdowns and six interceptions, but it’s clear Hall is the main attraction.

For Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell, winning this game will be about continuing to do the things they’ve done well all season: run the ball and play solid defense.

“Being balanced is really who we’ve been when we’ve been at our best,” Campbell said earlier this year. “So finding that balance within a game … I really do think it is critical for us becoming the best version of ourselves we can be.”