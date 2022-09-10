Where to Watch Ole Miss vs Central Arkansas Game Today

No. 22 Ole Miss looks to improve to 2-0 when it takes on FCS squad Central Arkansas in Oxford on Saturday night.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Central Arkansas vs Ole Miss Preview

Coming off a week one loss to Missouri State by a score of 27-14, Central Arkansas is looking to bounce back against Ole Miss, who defeated Troy 28-10 in week one. Ole Miss, however, is favored by almost five touchdowns, so this one may get out of hand early. But Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said in his pre-game press conference (via The DM Online) that as they play better teams, they’ll have to tighten up.

“As we play better teams, we wouldn’t have been able to get away with some of the things that happened in the game [in week one]. Especially the three turnovers in one half of football,” said Kiffin, adding, “It forced our guys to play a little longer than maybe we would’ve wanted to, but also got them in shape. So they had to play longer and play in that heat.”

He also said (via The Rebel Walk) that they have to own up to “the good, bad and ugly of the game” from week one.

“There’s some loafs in there, there’s some not effort that we’re looking for, and like I said — nothing against other places as everyone does things different — so I’m not saying we do it better, but we’re trying to break some habits. People just coach different on certain things, and I told them a couple of you guys come from other places and this is your one game. Alright, we told you it, you screwed up, you have to break these habits, or you know your playing time’s going to suffer,” said Kiffin.

In his own pre-game press conference (via Yahoo Sports), Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown praised his team’s defense in week one.

“I thought our defense played a whale of a game,” said Brown. “They held their offense to 20 points and held them to field goals. Just played really, really good all night. So I’m really encouraged in that aspect. … We’ll get better from this. The fun part about that is, you get to go play Ole Miss now. That’s a little bit of a daunting task, but again, one we’ll be excited about.”