How to Watch Olympics Snowboarding Men’s Slopestyle Online

The best snowboarders in the world have assembled in Beijing for the Winter Olympics slopestyle event, looking to lock up a golden result for their country.

Olympic Men’s Snowboarding Slopestyle Preview

The Winter Olympics are getting underway and the slopestyle will be an event many have their eyes on for some early excitement. Each competitor takes part in individual runs down a course scattered with rails, boxes and jumps. Like many other snowboarding events, their respective scores are given based on the variety and difficulty of tricks.

The defending champion in the snowboarding event is American Red Gerard, who won the gold in 2018 in Pyeongchang as a 17-year-old.

PyeongChang 2018 men’s slopestyle podium

GOLD – Red Gerard (USA)

SILVER – Max Parrot (CAN)

BRONZE – Mark McMorris (CAN)

“Thinking back on [my 2018 experience] now, I just felt like I was so young and didn’t really get to take a whole lot out of it,” Gerard said. “So, coming into this one, the name of the game is to take a lot out of it. The Olympics is very unique where you want to do [individually] good, but you’re with a country with four incredible snowboarders. Our job is to hopefully get one of us on top of that podium.”

The now 21-year-old is now preparing for his first title defense and is looking forward to some healthy competition.

“[Seeing my rival succeed] is just going to motivate me to land my run better,” Gerard says. “It’s going to feel a lot better to win when you look at the results, and from fifth place up, everyone landed a run that was dang good and amazing.

“Snowboarding is basically everything I know and I’ve got, so I love doing it,” he added. “One of the sickest courses and events that you can kind of imagine as a snowboarder and any athlete for that matter, so I’m super stoked to be here.”

2022 competitors

Matthew Cox, Australia

Clemens Millauer, Austria

Mark McMorris, Canada

Max Parrot, Canada

Darcy Sharpe, Canada

Sébastien Toutant, Canada

Su Yiming, China

Kalle Järvilehto, Finland

Rene Rinnekangas, Finland

Noah Vicktor, Germany

Leon Vockensperger, Germany

Emiliano Lauzi, Italy

Kaito Hamada, Japan

Hiroaki Kunitake, Japan

Takeru Otsuka, Japan

Ruki Tobita, Japan

Niek van der, Velden Netherlands

Marcus Kleveland, Norway

Mons Røisland, Norway

Ståle Sandbech, Norway

Tiarn Collins, New Zealand

Vlad Khadarin, ROC

Niklas Mattsson, Sweden

Sven Thorgren, Sweden

Jonas Bösiger, Switzerland

Nicolas Huber, Switzerland

Chris Corning, United States

Sean FitzSimons, United States

Red Gerard, United States

Dusty Hendricksen, United States