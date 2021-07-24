Olympics Skateboarding Men’s Street Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Skateboarding makes its debut at the Olympic Games this year, with Nyjah Huston and the men’s street competition opening things up in Tokyo.

In the United States, the qualification heats (start time: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on USA, and the final (11:25 p.m. ET) will be on USA and NBC. You can also watch every run (dedicated skateboarding coverage) live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of the Olympics skateboarding men’s street event online:

Olympics Skateboarding Men’s Street Preview

Nyjah Huston of the United States is currently ranked No. 1 in the World Skate standings. Yuto Horigome and Sora Shirai of Japan, Kelvin Hoefler of Brazil, Portugal’s Gustavo Ribeiro, and France’s Aurelien Giraud are the other top international candidates for the gold to keep an eye on. American Jagger Eaton finished fourth at the World Skate World Championships in Rome, so he’ll be another one from the U.S. to watch.

Horigome is fresh from beating Huston at the World Championships, so this should be a very competitive Olympic debut for the sport. One thing to consider? Horigome will have the support of the home town crowd, and he is looking forward to that aspect.

“I already have an idea about the tricks I absolutely want to nail at the Olympics,” Horigome said. “I have several, and I am definitely going to show them off. I’ve experienced competing on the road, but with the Olympics in Tokyo, the support I get is going to be big for me. When I hear the cheers, I’m going to get this feeling of, I’m really going to do this even better.”

As skateboarding is entirely new to the Olympics, here’s a brief description of the rules per the Washington Post: “In street skateboarding, competitors navigate a street-like course featuring stairs, handrails, curbs, benches, walls and slopes, using those obstacles to perform tricks that are scored by a five-judge panel. In each round, skaters perform two 45-second runs and five tricks, and the judges grade each run and trick on a zero-to-10 scale. The highest and lowest scores for each run and trick are dropped, and the remaining three scores are averaged to one decimal place, resulting in the final score.”

The schedule for men’s street skateboarding is as follows:

Men’s street prelims: July 24, beginning at 8 p.m.

Men’s street final: July 24, 11:25 p.m.

Men’s Street Skateboarding Competitors, Ranked: