Olympics Tennis Live Stream: How to Watch Every Match Online

It may not be quite on the scale of a Grand Slam in terms of overall talent, but Olympics tennis is always a must-watch event, and that holds even more true at the 2020 Tokyo Games with Novak Djokovic looking to keep his bid for a Golden Slam alive.

In the United States, all televised Olympics tennis coverage will be on the Olympic Channel, but not every match will be on TV, and some of the action may be on a tape delay.

Instead, you can watch every single match of the men’s and women’s singles and doubles tournaments live or on-demand via NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch through the NBC digital platforms, so if you don’t have cable or don’t have a cable log-in, here are some different ways you can still watch a live stream of every Olympics tennis match online:

You can watch a live stream of the Olympic Channel and all NBC digital content (everything on the NBC Olympics website or NBC Sports app) through FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch every Olympics tennis match live or on-demand via the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch matches this way, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

You can also watch any televised coverage live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Olympics Tennis Preview

Per Team USA’s official website, “The Olympic tennis competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games will follow a knockout format with 64-player men’s and women’s singles draws and 32-team men’s and women’s doubles draws, as well as a 16-team mixed doubles event.”

On the men’s side, Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic is the man to beat, while Andy Murray, who won gold in Rio in 2016, will be an underdog this time around.

“It’s the most special, most historic sports event in the history of sport,” Djokovic said about playing in the Olympics. “Representing your country, being part of a collective team is something that I treasure. It’s something that encourages me personally and gives me a lot of confidence and great energy for my own personal performance.”

On the women’s side, after withdrawing from the French Open and not playing at Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka will compete in the singles tournament. Australia’s Ashleigh Barty will be the one to beat, but with both women throwing their hats in the ring, this promises to be one of the more intriguing groups in a while.

Here’s a brief overview of the schedule and top-ranked competitors for men’s and women’s tennis at the Olympic Games this year:

Women’s Top Singles Competitors: Ashleigh Barty, Australia Naomi Osaka, Japan Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus Elina Svitolina, Ukraine Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic Iga Swiatek, Poland Garbiñe Muguruza, Spain Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic

Men’s Top Singles Competitors: Novak Djokovic, Serbia Daniil Medvedev, Russia Stefanos Tsitipas, Greece Alexander Zverev, Germany Andrey Rublev, Russia Jannik Sinner, Italy Matteo Berrettini, Italy Aslan Karatsev, Russia Feliz Auger-Aliassime Canada

Women’s Schedule:

Round of 64: 10 p.m. on July 23 to 7 a.m. on July 24; 10 p.m. on July 24 to 7 a.m. on July 25

Round of 32: 10 p.m. on July 25 to 7 a.m. on July 26

Round of 16: 10 p.m. on July 26 to 7 a.m. on July 27

Quarterfinals: 10 p.m. on July 27 to 7 a.m. on July 28

Semifinals: 10 p.m. on July 28 to 7 a.m. on July 29

Bronze medal and gold medal: 11 p.m. on July 30 to 7 a.m. on July 31

Men’s Schedule: